Embedded developer for a tech consulting company!
2023-04-25
Our client is a tech consulting company with specialists in system development, technology, and IT. They believe in developing young talents and providing opportunities for both technical and personal growth. Depending on your background and education, you will be matched with projects that are suitable for you. In return, they expect curiosity, drive, and commitment. Want to learn more? Read below!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client believes in daily challenges and growth. As a consulting company, they work with various clients and industries, with their largest clients operating in the automotive and telecommunications industries. If you want to help build and maintain their clients' embedded systems while gaining valuable experience, this is the right position for you.
They have several exciting projects underway and are currently seeking new driven, engaged, and tech-savvy team members to join their future growth.
Du erbjuds
• An opportunity to work as a consultant with exciting clients who use the latest technology.
• A familial atmosphere in the team where everyone helps each other and has fun both at work and after.
• Good opportunities to grow and challenge yourself daily.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
As a consultant for our client, you will work on exciting projects using the latest technology. You will work on embedded development, using C/C++ daily.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has an engineering degree in a relevant field, such as electrical engineering, computer science, electronics, mechatronics, or technical physics, or similar (with a focus on programming).
• Has 2-3 years of experience in a similar role within the automotive industry, or alternatively, 3+ years of experience from other industries. Regardless, you should have worked with embedded development, where C/C++ has been in focus.
• Speaks and writes English fluently, as the work is conducted in this language.
It is a merit if you:
• Speak and write Swedish fluently.
• Have work experience in the automotive industry.
• Have experience working with Matlab and/or Simulink.
Övrig information
• Start: According to agreement.
• Scope: Full-time, long-term.
• Location: Three days a week in Södertälje, the remaining time in Liljeholmen, or remote.
The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work, and the client's preference is that all questions regarding the position are addressed by Academic Work.
