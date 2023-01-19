Embedded Developer (DSP)
Swedium the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development center in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden).
We are looking for Embedded DSP & Algorithm Engineers to join our Sweden based project.
To strengthen our product development team, we are now looking for highly motivated DSP Engineers with experience in system simulation/identification and algorithm implementation in fixed-point / limited resources systems.
As a DSP Engineer, you will design, develop, integrate, and debug software for products and modules for a sensor device. You will also be involved in preparing documentation for evaluation kit for customers.
Required competence
Excellent Digital Signal Processing experience with academic background on MSc level.
• 5 years of experience in C and Python programming.
Experience in algorithm implementation and simulation including noise, drift and varying initial states.
Experience in Sensor fusion and Kalman filters.
Good understanding in Agile way of working and Verification & Validation methods.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
Wanted competence
Experience from deploying M/L models on a small embedded system and understanding of how algorithms and models can be optimized without changing the results.
Embedded uController expertise in how to optimize memory access, bus utilization, low level register optimization, CPU cache optimization.
Matlab skills, especially in system simulation/identification and floating point to fixed point conversion.
Experience with MEMS sensors.
You can reach out to us at pratik.pandey@swediumglobal.com
or hr@swediumglobal.comwww.swediumglobal.com
