Elektronikingenjör

2025-06-10
We are, on behalf of our client, looking for an Electronics Engineer to join their R&D department and their team of Electrical Engineers. The team is working on making daily life easier for electronics engineers by providing the best possible tools and workflows needed to create their products. Now, you have the opportunity to do just that.
Your Future Team
We are a group responsible for various areas, all related to electronic design. Our mission is to facilitate the daily work of electronics engineers by providing smart tools, software, and workflows. Now, we need to strengthen our team with a specialist for our electronic design tools.
What you'll do as an electronics engineer
Our product range is broad, so we need tools that can handle the diverse requirements and challenges our engineers face. Your job is to provide expert support to the engineers by developing workflows and methods to improve their productivity.
Examples of Tasks
Support and resolve users' needs and issues.
Monitor, evaluate, and recommend new software and solutions.
Work directly with users to find improvements regarding efficiency and quality.
Deliver training, documentation, and guides for users.
Who Are You
We believe you are an electronics engineer who has worked for a while and are now ready for new challenges. You have several years of experience in the electronics field.
You might be a PCB designer who has realized the importance of having the right tools and workflows. Or are you a product owner in electronic development who now wants to do something different, having seen how the environment for electronics engineers affects their work? Maybe you have had similar roles in the data/IT field?
Must have experience/skills
Experience of the electronics field.
Can quickly understand different problem areas.
Are analytical and logical.
Are passionate about providing the best support for your customers.
Are cooperative and clear in communication.
Nice to have experience/skills
Siemens Xpedition
PLM/PDM systems
Library work within electronics
Electronics assembly & production
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-10
E-post: ndp.ab.consulting@gmail.com
