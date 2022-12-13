Electronics Engineer | Vehicle Motion
Let us describe the challenge we offer
Polestar is blazing a new trail, dedicating ourselves to the development and refinement of electric vehicle performance. Your experience as a Vehicle Motion Electronics Engineer would be invaluable to us both in software development and attribute tuning.
If you are an innovative, open-minded person who believes that electrification is the future of the auto industry, we would like to hear from you. This position is located at our HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden.
What you'll do
Vehicle Motion is a team within SW&E responsible for complete Chassis/Vehicle Motion Software and Electronics development, therefore we have diverse engineers consisting of Function Developers, Embedded SW Developers, Electronics Engineers, SW Tuning and Calibration Engineers. In our team, we have the opportunity to wear multiple hats supporting various responsibilities.
The area of responsibility covers all Chassis /Vehicle Motion software and electronics development and spans over all Polestar programs.
Your responsibilities will be:
• In-house ECU and Sensor development
• Realize ECU and Sensor specifications from system level requirements
• Support with making custom harness and development boards
• Coordinate and document different databases
• Work with SW teams to understand their need and provide feedback
• Bench testing of the ECUs.
Who you are
We are looking for someone who is flexible, driven and has a problem-solving mindset supplemented by a hands-on attitude. You are a team player and appreciate learning and developing through performing your task and take great own responsibility for delivering results and contributing to the growth.
To be successful in this role we believe you have:
• Good knowledge and understanding of automotive ECUs and Sensors
• Good knowledge of current controllers and driver
• Good knowledge and understanding of different communication protocol (Ethernet, CAN, Flexray etc.)
• You master verbal and written communication in English on a professional level.
Furthermore, you are enthusiastic, passionate, transparent, motivated and well-organized. You are a strong communicator and you're not afraid to try new approaches and out of the box methods.
At Polestar, you will be a part of a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication. Personal fit will be of great importance in this recruitment, as we are actively working to build a team with diverse experience, gender and background.
People at Polestar
We know that a change is needed. We also know that each one of us can help bring about that change. Our commitment to becoming climate-neutral by 2040 is just as important to us as being inclusive, diverse, and innovative. Together, we are creating, collaborating and experimenting to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility.
We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in.
Is this you? If you are interested in joining the Polestar family, don't wait with submitting your application. We apply a continuous selection process and the job post will be open until the position is filled.
