Electronic Engineering | Landskrona

Are you an experienced Electronic Engineer seeking a new challenge? Join Jefferson Wells for an exciting consulting opportunity at our client in Landskrona. Elevate your career in electronic engineering with us! We welcome your application today!
Location: Landskrona
Start: Immediate
Assignment: This is an consulting assignment where you will be employed by us but work at the client. The duration for this assignment is for one year. Remote Work is not allowed
Job description:
Responsibilities include being part of a 4-6 member electrical team working on a large project. In the role as a electrical/Electronic Engineering it involves the strategic planning, design, development, testing, installation, and coordination of activities related to electrical/electronic components and systems, with a focus on automation. The role requires collaboration with internal and external groups to achieve objectives, utilizing computer programs for tasks like report preparation and analysis.
The role entails reading specifications, independently managing automation design, and engaging with customers for function design. Tasks also include PLC/DCS programming, BOM, ES, participation in component testing, and factory tests. Travel is required for commissioning and SAT as well as some technical meetings.
Who we are looking for:
In this role we see that you are agile and communicative, you are also created yet structured. Furthermore you have a positive and goal oriented mindset.
Other requirements:
* Minimum 6 years of relevant work experience with a bachelor's or master's degree, or another technical degree with over 15 years of experience.
* Proficient in English. Understanding of Swedish is necessary; speaking is not mandatory.
About Jefferson Wells
Jefferson Wells is part on Manpower Group and we are the global leader in accelerating careers and propelling business growth across Finance, Engineering, purchasing, communication, marketing. As a consultant at Jefferson Wells you will have access to a career network with thousands of colleagues within your field.
Application
We do not accept applications by e-mail. Send in your application as soon as possible. The applications will be evaluate continuously.
Please attach your CV and apply to this position through this web-page. Should you have any questions regarding the position or Jefferson Wells, you are more than welcome to contact talent acquisiton specialist Filippa Müntzing at Filippa.muntzing@jeffersonwells.se
