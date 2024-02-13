Electronic Engineer
Assa Abloy AB / Elektronikjobb / Halmstad Visa alla elektronikjobb i Halmstad
2024-02-13
, Laholm
, Båstad
, Falkenberg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Assa Abloy AB i Halmstad
, Landskrona
, Härryda
, Malmö
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Electronic Engineer - Halmstad
Are you driven by a passion for advancing electronics development? Join our team and enjoy a collaborative culture that empowers you to build a career you can be proud of.
What you would do as our Electronic Engineer
As our Electronic Engineer you will take a pivotal role in innovating, testing, and maintaining cutting-edge products, contributing to the creation of efficient, profitable, and customer-centric solutions. You would also:
Develop and maintain Electronics design documentation, specifications, and verification reports.
Design, verify and propose technical solutions for our digital locks.
Make decisions on electronics and sub-system solutions, including schematic design and component selection.
Test and innovate new electronics test systems to meet customer expectations.
Align complex solutions with the team, providing feedback on design reviews.
Play a consultative role in integration, certification phases, and issue resolution.
Present work internally and externally, ensuring the implementation and maintenance of information security responsibilities.
The skills and experience you need
We are looking for someone who has:
BSc degree or higher in Electronics Engineering or a similar field.
5+ years in electronics development and Proven experience in PCB design and layout.
Proficiency in PCB design software such as Altium
Possess extensive experience in electronics design tools and software, including proficiency in version control systems like GIT/SVN.
Proficiency in English and Swedish.
Familiar with Scrum and agile methods.
The ideal candidate is passionate about electronics development, embracing quality as a philosophy. They harbor a significant interest in new technology, demonstrating curiosity and self-motivation. A positive, driven team player, they contribute energetically to collaborative environments. You will part of a great team that consist of firmware-, electronic- and mechanic engineers. This team is responsible for creating the company's lock products from ideas to industrialization.
What we offer
We're passionate about providing amazing opportunities and benefits, so you can continue and progress a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
Learning and career development opportunities, whether it's online learning, management training or enhancing your skills.
A competitive salary.
We review applications regularly, so don't wait
We are building diverse, inclusive teams, and encourage applications from everyone who can see themselves working with us.
To make sure your personal data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post. If you have any questions about the role or the process, email Khalil Kabakibi, Talent Acquisition Business Partner, at Khalil.kabakibi@assaabloy.com
.
Let's create a safer and more open world - together!
To find out more about us, visit www.assaabloy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Assa Abloy AB
(org.nr 556059-3575)
Rörkullsvägen 4 (visa karta
)
302 41 HALMSTAD Arbetsplats
Phoniro AB Jobbnummer
8467014