Electrical Valve Design Experienced Project Engineer
2025-02-28
The opportunity
The Electrical Valve Design department is a part of Hitachi Energy HVDC Products in Ludvika. We as a department are globally responsible for electrical design and requirements of semiconductors based HVDC and SVC valves. HVDC valves are used to convert AC to DC, and vice versa, and are essential for HVDC power transmissions. SVC valves are used in SVC systems, to support and stabilize AC systems.
We also are responsible for designing digital optical instrument transducers. These are state of the art and compact current measuring instruments suited specifically for HVDC applications. These current measuring instruments are used in different parts of an HVDC system, such as measuring the valve current to protect it against overcurrent's and earth faults. It is also used for measuring harmonics and filter supervision.
The Electrical Valve Design department in Sweden consists of 38 employees including the managers. We also have electrical design departments in India and China, who we work in close collaboration with. Our department is not only responsible for tenders and project deliveries, but also for productification of new valve solutions, life cycle management and provide technical support in upgrades & service projects.
This position is based in Ludvika, Sweden, and we are eagerly looking forward to expanding our team with someone that has a burning passion for technology and a sustainable future.
How you will make an impact
Perform semiconductor valve calculations including electrical, thermal and losses.
Perform semiconductor valve simulations including circuit and FEM simulations.
Specify testing requirements to ensure that tests are performed according to standards.
Specify control and protection requirements on the valve.
Being responsible for customer trainings.
Living Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You have either a Bachelor of Science or a Master of Science in Power Engineering, Electronics, Physics or equivalent.
Minimum of 5 years of work experience in HVDC or GPQS.
You have good knowledge of engineering tools, for instance; Matlab, Mathcad, PSCAD, LTSpice, COMSOL or ANSYS.
Experiences aside, the most important aspect is your positive attitude and passion for electrical & electronics engineering. We are looking for you, who are self-motivated and curious, and thrive in a role where you can deepen your knowledge
Fluency in English is required, knowledge of Swedish is highly valued.
You are team player who is not hesitant in communicating with people and a natural problem solver who enjoys challenges and are open-minded and straightforward in your communication.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Misely Ruiz, misely.ruiz@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. For Sweden, Union representatives - - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Ingrid Schjelderup, Ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9193177