Electrical Test Engineer
Lund
2024-01-03
Do you want to build systems that enable innovation? Do you enjoy variation with assignments in different industries and different technology fields? Do you want to work at a specialized consultancy company where we listen to your ideas? Then we think you and DVel will be a good match!
General Job Description
• You will work as a consultant based at one of our customers or on projects we run from our office.
• You will work in teams with other specialists and developers.
• You will be in charge of developing systems from concept design to finished delivery.
• The work consists of design and implementation of software and hardware solutions. In our projects, hardware can be electronics, sensors, measurement instruments, control units, mechanics, etc.
• You will design and develop various systems, for example, automated test systems for electronics, mechanical test rigs for the automotive industry or inspection systems for nuclear fuel rods.
Personality & Skills
• You are driven and perceptive.
• You enjoy solving problems with others and being part of a team.
• You like to share your experiences while being open to learning more.
• You appreciate personal freedom while also being happy to take responsibility, ownership, and initiative.
• You have good communication skills in English - spoken and written (Swedish is a plus).
Desired Education
• Master of Science in Engineering or PhD: Electronics, Physics, Data or equivalent.
Required Experience
• PhD-degree or at least 3 years of work experience
• Programming: Python, LabVIEW or C/C++ at a software developer or software architect level
Nice-to-have Experiences
• Analogue and digital electronics design
• Electronics testing
• Embedded programming
• Power electronics
• RF
• Signal processing
DVel is not just any consulting company. With us, you get the opportunity to develop by performing exciting tasks and getting support from our highly supportive managers. Our focus will be on finding assignments that suit and challenge you. At the same time, you will become an important part of our team, regardless of whether you are on an assignment or working from our office!
At DVel, we prioritize personal development and put great value on close relationships between consultants and managers. You will have a great opportunity to influence your work situation and the company. We offer you a challenging and developing role with secure and flexible working conditions. We also offer you to participate in company activities every other Wednesday and encourage you to organize different types of activities, such as races or board game nights
Application
Sounds interesting? Submit your application immediately! Selection and interviews are ongoing. We are flexible regarding the start date of the employment.
If you have questions about the position, you are very welcome to contact our responsible recruiter Rebecca Honnér at rebecca.honner@dvel.se
.
The last application date is 2024-01-31 but the position can be filled earlier if we find the right person.
More about DVel
DVel are specialists in hardware test automation with an office in Lund. We offer consulting services and deliver measurement systems and test rigs. Our projects are very varied, and our customers are in several different industries. Today we are 30 colleagues and want to continue to grow, with you as one of us.
Since October 2023, we are a part of Prevas (https://www.prevas.com/).
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-21
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Dvel AB (org.nr 556913-8943), https://www.dvel.se
DVel
Rebecca Honnér rebecca.honner@dvel.se +46703098824
8366476