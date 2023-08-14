Electrical Test Engineer
THE POSITION
As Electrical Test Engineer with focus on the electromagnetic laboratory, you will join our Product Development & Engineering team and work closely together with electromagnetic specialists and engineers as well as product and design engineers. You will evaluate and test the performance of Roxtec solutions with aspect to both electromagnetic properties and mechanical properties. As Roxtec provides solutions that protect against multiple hazards, the work also includes various testing of water, gas and fire properties. The work will be to verify the performance of tomorrow's new products as well as existing solutions to ensure long-term functionality. The job also includes measurements on customer unique installations where the requirements are often classified and not available for us. Therefore, you must have an open mind and like to work with projects where there is a large portion of unspecified parameters.
As Electrical Test Engineer with focus on electromagnetics at the PD&E department, you will:
• Install and perform tests in cooperation with electromagnetic specialists and engineers
• Design test plates and order materials
• Plan and document test setups and results
• Take an active role in the testing and analyze test results
• Carry out installation training sessions
• Actively work for improvement of the laboratory
The position belongs to the Product Development and Engineering Department, PD&E. Within PD&E, there are several engineering disciplines gathered so we benefit from a lot of cross-functional knowledge. For us, it is as important to understand why things work, as when they do not.
QUALIFICATIONS
We believe that you have relevant work experience related to product testing in some sense. Product knowledge of Roxtec products is a big advantage.
We pay great attention to your personal features and to your broad technical experience.
Requirements are minimum a secondary education diploma in electronics or equivalent knowledge and preferably experience in the electric field.
Driver's license level B.
You must manage spoken as well as written English.
The post of employment is at the headquarters in Karlskrona and business travel is included in the role.
APPLICATION
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Mikael Grudd, Manager of Product Development and Engineering group, Global Products, +46 455 38 33 01 or HR Business Partner Ebba Lund, +46 733 313 735. Selection and interviews are made continuously, so send your application as soon as possible, and no later than 2023-08-27. Ersättning
