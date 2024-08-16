Electrical Package Manager
2024-08-16
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
, Göteborg
We have an exciting opportunity for an Electrical Package Manager to join Suir Engineering Ltd. The position will be based on a Data Center project in Sweden
Here in Suir Engineering we are a leading international provider of innovative Mechanical, Electrical and Instrumentation Engineering Solutions. Our core sectors are Energy, Power and Renewables, Pharma, Food & Beverage, and Data Centres. We provide best in class contracting solutions with in-house, flexible resources capable of delivering a personable and consistent service to our customers. Over the past 40 years we have delivered projects for Irish and multinational clients across the globe. We are currently expanding significantly, and are delivering large scale projects across Ireland, the U.K, Germany, Denmark and Sweden.
We recognise that continued business success depends on our commitment to and development of our people. We are determined to create a diverse and equal workforce and to ensure our company appeals to the best and brightest people. We wish for all employees to realise their full potential and have the opportunity to grow and develop during their career with Suir. We are also working continuously to promote a culture of positive wellbeing through our wellbeing programmes and supports to employees and their families through our Employee Assistance Programme and the Lighthouse Club.
What will I be doing?
• Management of the Electrical Systems package.
• Management of Site Safety in conjunction with the Project Manager and the Winthrop Engineering & Contracting Safety Advisor.
• Drive a focused Quality, Health, Safety and Environmental culture within your team.
• Management of all costs associated with your package including:
• Suir Engineering Electrical Team
• Sub-contractors
• Material deliveries and goods receipting.
• Plant and Equipment
• Variations
• Valuations
• Management of all day-to-day site operations
• Ensure policies and procedures are followed closely.
• Management of sub-contractor activities including tracking progress against schedule and manpower levels.
• Issue direct Labour hours and sub-contractor hours to time administrator for tracking centrally.
• Issue external weekly progress report, to the project manager, highlighting areas not available, delays, shortage of design, third party hold ups and percentage complete.
• Schedule material deliveries to correspond with the project schedule. Track all deliveries.
• Maintain a weekly project photographic diary
• All other duties associated with the role.
Is this role for me?
• Electrical Trade Qualification
• Proven record of coordinating and managing large installation projects
• Experience dealing with Industrial Relations issues
• Knowledge of Health & Safety
• Experienced in design and build
• Good technical knowledge of both Electrical and Mechanical systems
• Ability to work on own initiative.
• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
• Excellent attention to detail
Our way of working is called the Suir Way, designed to help us on a journey of continuous improvement.
• Our people are empowered to make changes to ensure a quality install through effective ways of working.
• Our people have a voice and feel empowered.
• We have an in-built culture of innovation, learning and continuous improvement.
• Value is delivered every step of the journey. Our efficient processes deliver value.
• We have a standard, consistent and fully integrated health, safety, environment, and quality system within the business.
Suir Engineering are an equal opportunities employer, we value our greatest asset .... our People. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-15
E-post: smartin@suireng.ie
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559123-3639)
Norra Malmvägen 143 (visa karta
)
191 65 SOLLENTUNA Jobbnummer
8844510