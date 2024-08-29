Electrical engineer in product testing for global company
2024-08-29
Here is the opportunity for an electrical engineer to develop alongside a large global company - a journey which can open more doors in the future. Welcome to join us and send in your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
For the sake of our client in Ludvika, we are now looking for an engineer who wants to work with product testing. Our customer works to promote a sustainable energy future for all, and they provide power to homes, schools, hospitals and factories.
You'll be welcomed to a larger department with sub-divisions working with testing activities. The department acts as a support function to the company's research and development department, investment projects, but mainly works with product testing in customer projects both in Sweden and abroad. On a project basis, you and your colleagues work in smaller teams in a lab environment and the tests mainly involve high-voltage testing.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Carry out testing and verification activities for assignments with low/medium test complexity, in an efficient and cost-effective manner
• Perform test activities on schedule and in accordance with contract specifications, quality standards and safety requirements
• Prepare project test tocumentation
• Provide technical support for the installation of test objects in the test area
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• An electrical engineer, preferably with a focus on electrical power and/or energy systems, or another degree or experience that our customer considers equivalent
• Someone who speak and write English fluently
It is meritorious if you have
• Knowledge of Swedish in speech and writing
• Previous experience in high voltage testing activities
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Change oriented
• Social
• Orderly
• Stable
Our recruitment process
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-29
