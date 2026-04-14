Electrical Engineer Data Center Construction (Power Systems)
Forn AB / Byggjobb / Göteborg Visa alla byggjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-14
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About the Role
We are looking for an experienced Electrical Engineer to join our construction team, focusing on data center projects. The role involves managing and overseeing electrical systems that are critical for ensuring continuous and reliable power supply.
You will work in a mission-critical environment where uptime, safety, and precision are essential.
Key Responsibilities
Oversee installation of high- and low-voltage electrical systems
Manage power distribution infrastructure including substations, switchgear, and UPS systems
Review electrical drawings and ensure compliance with standards and local regulations
Coordinate with subcontractors, site teams, and BIM engineers
Ensure project timelines and safety requirements are met
Lead testing activities such as Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT) and Site Acceptance Testing (SAT)
Resolve technical issues and coordinate across MEP disciplines
Required Competence
Experience with data center or mission-critical electrical systems
Knowledge of redundant power systems (N+1, 2N setups)
Strong understanding of:
Transformers and switchgear
Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS)
UPS systems
Power Distribution Units (PDUs) and busway systems
Experience with tools such as AutoCAD, Revit (BIM), and electrical analysis software (e.g., ETAP, SKM)
Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent
Relevant experience in construction or infrastructure projects
Strong communication and coordination skills
Ability to work in an international and multidisciplinary environment
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-14
E-post: Rajesh.v@fornab.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Forn AB
(org.nr 559505-3421)
Akkas Gata 4 (visa karta
)
422 48 HISINGS BACKA Kontakt
Rajesh Vasudevan rajezrock12@gmail.com 0733534691 Jobbnummer
9854278