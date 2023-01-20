Electrical Engineer
Humans Since 1982 AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Humans Since 1982 AB i Stockholm
Electrical Engineer
Technical support, research and development.
Based in Stockholm Sweden.
About Humans since 1982
A warm welcome to Humans since 1982. We are a contemporary art and design studio working across art, design, and technology. Our best-known series ClockClock and A million Times are iconic statement pieces that are featured in the homes of some of the world's most prestigious collectors, museums, luxury brands, and leading companies.
Founded in 2009 and based in Stockholm, Human since 1982's international team of highly motivated and energetic individuals transform ideas and experimentation into tangible, high-quality products. We work directly with our clients, as well as a network of galleries, retailers, art consultants, and interior designers.
Humans since 1982 is more than just a place to work. Curiosity and entrepreneurship are integral to our culture. We embrace creativity and different ideas to foster a positive, open, and equal workplace.
For more information about our studio please see our websites:www.humanssince1982.com
/ www.clockclock.com
/ Instagram: humanssince1982
Job description: Technical support, research and development
This role works in conjunction with customer care in order to find the root cause of technical issues that sometimes occur in our artworks. You will often have direct contact with our affluent customer base. Much of this role involves the mindset that you are supporting some very large investments in art.
Our artworks are entirely made in-house in Sweden. The A million Times and ClockClock manufacturing lines have seen the production of over 1000 artworks: delivered and running today.
The role covers 4 key areas:
Technical support to our customers, including managing on-site contractors to perform the work.
Root cause analysis and bug fixes
Production line software configuration and optimization
Software development, fixes, and product customization
Your main responsibility will be to maintain and improve our product:
To solve issues quickly and correctly
Work towards long-term fixes
Ensure production line installations are efficient and of a high standard
Implement minor product changes and customizations
The right candidate will have:
An electrical engineering degree or equivalent
Programming experience
A broad knowledge and passion for technology
Perfect English
An interest in arts and commerce
An interest in travel and different cultures and is readily able to travel
On any given day, you may be:
Managing around 5 challenging support cases
Coordinating with sales in order to manage the customer
Study and build on our knowledge base to understand the issue
Conduct experiments in the studio to prove your theories
Develop fixes in code
Work with RND or external contractors to implement new software releases
Interact with customers in different time zones
Occasionally adopt a flexible working schedule
On average this role will spend 1-2 weeks per year in a foreign country, working on an installation or on support. We try our best to use local resources where possible. However, you should be excited by the idea of traveling to visit the hotels, offices, and homes of our most prestigious customers and solving problems in different environments.
We are looking for someone with passion and responsibility. The decisions you make will impact the studio many years into the future. As such, we are looking for a long-term commitment to this role and the high quality of our work. This requires passion and interest in the studio and in what we are trying to achieve.
We offer you an opportunity to be a big part of our small family. You will certainly not be a small cog in a big machine. With us, you will see every part of what makes the studio exist, from design to manufacturing to marketing, shows, and events. It is an exciting place to work, and we look forward to meeting you.
Offer
Full-time position.
Place of work: Stockholm
Date to start: as soon as you are ready
Swedish standard benefits, including 25 days of annual leave, pension, and insurance.
Annual training/health compensation to cover part of your personal gym and recreational activities.
How to apply
Please send a CV and cover letter written in English (500 words max.) to: careers@humanssince1982.com
Email subject: "<Your name here>: Technical support, research and development"
Thank you, and good luck with your application.
/ Humans since 1982 team Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-04-30
E-post: careers@humanssince1982.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Humans Since 1982 AB
(org.nr 556905-3928)
Slakthusgatan 9 (visa karta
)
121 62 JOHANNESHOV Jobbnummer
7362794