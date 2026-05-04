Electrical Designer Engineer - Customer Projects at Volvo Energy
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-05-04
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Company description:
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Job description:
Volvo Energy, our newest business area, drives the Volvo Group's transformation in electrification, sustainability, circularity, comprehensive service offerings, profitable growth, and resilience.
At Volvo Energy you will be given a unique opportunity to shape and drive the development of this new business for Volvo Group together with the leadership team and a set of skilled and talented colleagues. Together, we are committed to developing solutions that advance circularity and lead us toward a more sustainable future.
We are looking for new colleagues within our business area BESS (Battery Energy Storage Systems).
What you will do
As an Electrical Designer Engineer, you will be critical to the success of our customer projects by providing expertise in gird- and industrial electrical infrastructure. You will identify what the existing infrastructure provides and what potential upgrades are needed for the customer to connect BESS into their operations. You will be responsible for the entire process from feasibility study to awarding and onboarding suppliers. This will include creation of; Single Line Diagrams, Power calculations (short circuit currents, stability, harmonics etc.), equipment dimensioning and procurement (RFI/RFQ).
Who are you?
You thrive in a collaborative, fast-paced environment and enjoy working closely with both internal teams and external partners. As an Electrical Design Engineer, you communicate with confidence and clarity, tailoring your message to different stakeholders to build strong working relationships. You bring several years of hands-on experience from BESS and/or renewable energy infrastructure projects (or similar complex environments) and take ownership of your work. You are comfortable leading your own technical tasks within projects and contributing proactively to their overall success.
To succeed in this role, we believe you bring the following background and strengths:
A Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Power Systems Engineering, or an equivalent qualification.
Several years of proven experience within electrical design engineering.
Natural leadership qualities, with the ability and willingness to mentor and support colleagues within your area of expertise.
Strong analytical and technical skills, enabling you to navigate complex challenges and deliver optimal, customer-focused solutions.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills, allowing you to convey technical concepts clearly and effectively.
Your future team
We're a close-knit team that succeed together. Volvo Energy is a new company within AB Volvo, still with a start-up mentality where everyone in the team has ownership for their tasks and share a common purpose and goal.
Today we are a small team that will grow with the business. Therefore, we're looking for colleagues that thoroughly enjoy this entrepreneurial challenge who can hit the ground running, lead with passion, perform with purpose and transform with vision.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
Opportunities to develop, build a career and work globally and/or cross-functionally.
Being part of a team that believes that work should be fun, stimulating, challenging and rewarding, but also have a meaning and a purpose to the individual. Trust and Results are two guiding principles for how we work together, and we are here to make a difference!
Last application date: Monday 18th of May
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
Volvo Energy lives and leads the change in accelerating Volvo Group's electrification journey and driving circularity for a better tomorrow. We bring together people with who will work in a highly diverse, equal and inclusive global context with an entrepreneurial spirit where everyone is key and directly contributes to achieving our ambitions for wanted position: better for people - better for planet - better for business. Together - from individual success to collective significance! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "31424-44154731". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Mrs.
Thea Parker 0765536434 Jobbnummer
9890346