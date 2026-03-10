Electrical Design Engineer For Hvdc Control & Protection Cubicles
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2026-03-10
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Do you want to enable green energy transition, and together with colleagues build customized embedded control systems to meet our customers' and the world's needs for sustainable, flexible, and secure energy? Then we are eager to meet you!
We are now looking for an Electrical Design Engineer who will be a part of our department at TKE. In this role you will be a part of either tender or project execution for the basic conceptual design & detailed cubicle design. Our team culture is flexible and cooperative with highest regards for safety and occupational health.
We value your potential and personal commitment equal to experience, so do not hesitate to send your application even though you don't meet all the requirements. A team with fantastic collaboration is waiting for you to join!
"Are you looking for an exciting career opportunity? Join our great team, work & live in the beautiful town of Ludvika. Ludvika is the Hollywood of Electrical Engineering, and HVDC is the rockstar of the scene. We are proud of our achievements, and our future growth looks enormous. This is your chance to make a difference" - Saikishore Mohan, Team Manager - HVDC Electrical Design.
How you'll make an impact
• You will be part of the HVDC engineering team and responsible for the hardware electrical design of our control and protection systems.
• To be involved in conceptual & detailed design phase of control & protection systems.
• Design of plant circuit diagram, cubicle circuit diagram, cubicle layouts including wiring list, material list, and more. Also, you need to be involved in factory system test.
• You need to involve and follow-up of cubicle manufacturing progress, delivery schedules and quality checks to ensure the good quality and on time delivery.
• Work together with our customers to ensure our delivery is according to their requirements and standards.
• Collaborating and networking with other engineering functions, sharing best practice across different projects and tenders. You will have the opportunity to plan and organize your daily work together with your project team.
• To be proactive in finding solutions & to continuously improve the process.
Your background
• Bachelor's or master's degree in electrical engineering or similar background.
• You have a keen interest in electrical system design and electrical schematics.
• An independent and communicative person who is motivated to take on a new challenge.
• You enjoy communicating and to collaborate with various people in your work.
• You have great communication skills and can easily seek and find the needed information.
• Experience with Engineering Base is valuable.
• As you will be part of a global business, it is important that you are fluent in English. Knowing Swedish language is meritorious.
What we offer
• Collective agreement
• Flexible working time
• Health care and wellness allowance
• Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
• Mentor to support you throughout the onboarding phase
• Various trainings and education supporting employee development
• Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
• Supplementary compensation for parental leave
• Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
• More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Our selection process is continuous, and the position may be closed before the advertisement expires. So, if you are interested - don't delay, apply today!
Please note that we are hiring for multiple positions.
Recruiting Manager: Saikishore Mohan, saikishore.mohan@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner: Magnus Rönnholm, magnus.ronnholm@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9787655