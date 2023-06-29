Electrical Design Engineer
2023-06-29
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
ABB Marine & Ports designs and develops intelligent terminal automation solutions and services for container and bulk cargo handling as well as world-leading technologies that are driving the evolution of sustainable shipping. Data-driven decision support and integrated solutions for ship and shore from ABB are paving the way to a zero-emission marine industry, and optimized container terminals. Our automation and electrical solutions are making port and terminal operations safer, greener and more productive. ABB Marine & Ports operates in 26 countries and has 2,000 employees. Learn more about what we do at www.abb.com/ports
We are looking for an Electrical design engineer. You will be the responsible engineer for the electrical design solution in our global delivery projects of advanced automatic port systems. In this important role, you will be a key-player to enable a smooth project execution that fulfills the customer requirements.
Your responsibilities
Prepare the detailed electrical design and integration of container cranes which includes plant circuit diagram, panel layouts, parts lists and other manufacturing documents. The design includes several interesting technical areas such as driveline, automation equipment as well as MV and LV switchgears.
Making technical recommendations in the design, engineering, testing, installation, and commissioning phases of customer projects to ensure all actions are completed according to process requirements and standards.
Technical reviews and discussions with customers, partners, subcontractors and vendors.
Collaborating and networking with engineering colleagues, sharing best practice across different projects and disciplines.
Helping customers resolve technical issues both remotely and on domestic and international customer sites.
Maintaining and enhancing customer satisfaction by providing excellent service at all stages of the project.
Living ABB' core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
Relevant education together with at least 2-3 years work experience.
Experience in an electrical design tool like Eplan, Engineering Base or other similar tool.
Good to have experience in plant engineering.
Good knowledge in English, Swedish is preferable but not a must.
You are a highly self motivated, curious, driven and collaborative person.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Andreas Harman, +4621-34 01 91, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Blomqvist, +4621-34 21 48; Union: Krista Andersson, +4621-34 02 85; Leaders: Leif Öhrberg, +4621-34 23 25. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Sara Vestin, +4690-17 68 00.
Apply the latest at 31.07.2023.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
