Electrical Design Engineer
Einride AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-06-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Einride AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The Hardware team is responsible for pushing the boundaries of remote assisted autonomous driving and all-electric propulsion, giving Einride's vehicles the stamina, awareness, connectivity and intelligence to operate in increasingly difficult environments.
At Einride we develop our own autonomous driving stack, and Team AET HW Design - where you would be joining - is a key enabler for this.
As an Electrical Design Engineer at Einride, you'll be joining a top talent team of ambitious, creative, kind-hearted people who challenge conventional thinking, think big, and aim for zero.
What you'll do
Creation and maintenance of relevant wiring harness design documentation in Catia (3D and schematics)
Design and create purchase material for electromechanical components.
Evaluate and select components to be used in accordance with specifications.
Collaborate with suppliers and partners on Design for manufacturing
Contribute in creation of Einrides electrical architecture and PASD (power and signal distribution).
Support development of strategies and methods for electrical design work together with your team.
Support inhouse manufacturing of Autonomous vehicles on a daily basis.
What we're looking for:
Curious and Humble with a creative mindset and technical interest.
Documented experience from wiring harness design and electrical schematics, preferably within Automotive.
Bonus skills:
Experience from Dassault 3DX.
Experience from concept design and early project phases.
Know-how in building wiring harness prototypes.
This position is based in Gothenburg. We recommend you submit your application as soon as possible as selection and interviews are held continually.
Please note that as part of our standard recruitment process, we conduct a background control on the final candidate for this role. This may include verification of education, employment history, any relevant professional certifications or other information that may be of our interest. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Einride AB
(org.nr 559074-8926)
Mailbox 1544 Göteborg (visa karta
)
411 41 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8737373