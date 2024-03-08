Electrical Commissioning Engineer
Electrical commissioning engineer
To form part of the on site commissioning team and carry out the following duties
Production of detailed commissioning plans to be carried out in live environments.
Production of monitoring/tracking systems for commissioning activities.
Regular reporting and meeting attendance to stakeholders.
Manage commissioning engineers/managers on site.
Negotiate, procure and manage specialist contractors in delivery of commissioning activities.
Witnessing of commissioning to ensure compliance with specification and current standards.
Carry out design reviews for commissionability of the installation.
Carry out site inspections and liaise with contractors to drive the installation to be ready for commissioning.
Liaise with the site operations team to give a smooth handover of completed and commissioned systems.
Carry out post completion performance reviews to assess performance, efficiency and reliability of the systems. Så ansöker du
