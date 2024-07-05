Electric Motor Design Engineer to Electromobility
2024-07-05
Welcome to Electromobility at Volvo Group Trucks Technology! We are changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of this change happening in our industry. We are responsible for the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility and to secure a stepwise implementation in different segments/regions. Not only will you be working with the coolest technical challenges, but also be part of an optimistic atmosphere where joy, knowledge-sharing, and openness are key characteristics. By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead.
Our team is a part of MDS (Motor Drive System) and Propulsion engineering function which is responsible for development of electric motor drive systems for our BEV vehicles. Our goal is to develop and deliver the best electric motor drive systems on the market for the needs of our customers. We are constantly growing and searching for new colleagues. If you want to work in an inspiring environment with innovative and inspiring colleagues and lead the technology development in field of traction electric motors you are very welcome to apply for this position.
What you will do
We are now looking for a Design Engineer to strengthen out team! As an engineer in the Electric Motor team, you will coordinate and lead the work within your area of responsibility, developing components and technical solutions. You will work close together with our Global Component Responsible and Technical specialists. Frequent collaboration with other design, simulation, and component teams within Electromobility will be part of your days. You will take lead in secure cross-functional anchoring as well as support other engineers within the area when needed. Other important tasks are to identify and drive quality improvements and cost reduction activities.
Who you are
You have a Mechanical or Electrical background. We see that you have experience from electrical machines, automotive product development as well as a learning attitude and an open mind.
We prioritize applicants with experience and competence in one or more of these areas:
• Motor or transmission design
• KOLA, process, logic and variant knowledge
• Electric drivelines (e-motors and/or transmissions)
• Propulsion systems in battery electric vehicles
• Volvo systems, process, and tools is a merit
• CAD and simulation tools, Creo and FEM tools (e.g., Ansys)
• Relevant engineering education
• Effective communication skills in English, spoken and written.
We believe that you are an action-oriented team player with the ability to successfully drive yours and the team's joint tasks to completion. You have a strategic ability to understand, identify and adapt to future needs and challenges. You also have adequate planning and organizing abilities. Ersättning
