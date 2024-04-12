Ekonomiassistent
2024-04-12
We are looking for someone to handle our financial tasks during three months this summer. Are you curious about working for a non-profit organisation, in a festival environment with flexible working hours? Then apply for the substitute job as Economy Assistant with us at Ängsbacka, while our regular Economy Workleader is on leave.
This is a substitute job for the duration of roughly 3 months, covering for a leave of absence of our regular economy work leader, between 14 May - 22 August.
It is a 50% role, with the base 100% salary of 23 054 a month. Working hours are during selected days of the week during office hours (09.00-17.00), Monday-Friday.
TASKS
The Employee shall perform the duties set forth by Ängsbacka according to Ängsbacka's guidelines and instructions.
Economy Assistant Job duties:
Salaries: Collect information for and prepare payroll payments for employees, including sick leave and holiday pay
Tax declarations
Customer and supplier Invoices: Create, send, and follow up on invoices
Outgoing payments
SI file management
Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed
Process and prepare financial and business forms for the purpose of checking account balances, facilitating purchases, etc.
Answer economic questions, respond to economy email and provide organizational support as needed
Be responsible for organization's financial administration
Learn and be responsible for accounting of our digital booking system (Comers)
Help oversee and manage individual accounts
Review and adhere to department budgets
Collect and enter data for various financial spreadsheets
Review and audit financial statements and reports, ensure all calculations and data entries are correct
Reconcile any discrepancies or errors identified by conversing with employees and/or clients
Company credit cards: create, check payments and cancel company credit cards
Report any troubling discoveries or suspicion of wrongdoing to the proper authorities
Create financial reports on a regular basis
Adhere to the company's or organisation's financial policies and procedures
Answers question and provide assistance to stakeholders, customers, and clients as needed
Attend finance department and company-wide meetings, sometimes assisting with financial reporting to managers and senior executives
Attend and contribute to the following regular meetings: Administration and Communication circle, Invoicing with Product Manager, Regular check ins with CEO, Sharing
Suggest changes or improvements to increase accuracy, efficiency, and cost reductions.
Be responsible for handing over your role upon leaving your position. Compile and make available all relevant documents and teach the incoming Economic work leader for a minimum of 3 weeks.
Be responsible for overall management of economic office Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: hr@angsbacka.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ängsbacka Kursgård AB
(org.nr 556537-1514)
Nyeds-Backa 511 Ängsbacka Kursgård (visa karta
)
655 61 MOLKOM Kontakt
Hampus Törnskog hr@angsbacka.se 0724530794 Jobbnummer
8606758