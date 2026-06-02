EHS Manager
KGE (Sweden) AB / Hälsoskyddsjobb / Gävle Visa alla hälsoskyddsjobb i Gävle
2026-06-02
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos KGE (Sweden) AB i Gävle
Permanent position available with a considerable portfolio of works for the next 5+ years
To build your career by assisting in the delivery of 'leading edge' engineering projects.
To work with a vibrant, agile and multi-functional team in delivering projects on time, safely, to budget and to the required quality standards.
To benefit from Kirby's Career Development Programmes that will enhance your leadership capability.
To work with the best.
Excellent package on offer with room for negotiations
About Kirby Group Engineering
Kirby Group Engineering is an international multi-disciplinary engineering services contractor and leading provider of high-value engineering services to a number of 'blue chip' companies. Operating across Ireland, the UK and Europe, Kirby has become the engineering service provider of choice in growth segments such as pharmaceuticals, data centres and power transmission and distribution. Our culture is innovative, collaborative and performance focused. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to grow and develop in a company committed to developing talent and rewarding performance.
Role Purpose
The EHS Manager will be responsible for providing advice, guidance, instruction and training in all EHS matters to management, EHS Advisor, safety representatives and employees (including where applicable to sub-contractors, suppliers and visitors to sites).
The EHS Manager will be site based and will ensure that the Kirby EHS management systems for the project under their stewardship are implemented and maintained.
Key Functions of the EHS Manager
Provide EHS leadership and coordination within the division, to direct training matters, competency requirements both internal and external in order to comply with statutory and other requirements and also to improve project leaders' abilities and understanding of the EHSMS.
Be proactive in all matters concerning the role.
Report on business EHS risks, KPIs and trends accurately with data and recommend constructive actions towards continuous improvements.
Coordinate all EHS Matters within the Division and report constructively all EHS matters to the Business Unit Manager and Regional EHS Manager.
Audit and inspect projects and the EHS Management system to verify its implementation. Agree and prepare achievable corrective and preventive action plans towards continual improvement of the EHSMS.
Ensure incident investigations are carried out in a thorough and professional manner in order to identify root causes and corrective and preventive action plans.
Ensure that Site Plans, RAMS and other associated site documents are updated and compliant with statutory and other requirements and that they are reviewed on a continuous basis.
Provide advice, guidance, instruction and training in all EHS matters to management, safety representatives and employees (including where applicable to sub-contractors, suppliers and visitors to sites).
EHS Manager Responsibilities
EHS Manager reports to the Regional EHS Manager, Operation Managers and Business Unit Manager.
Is conversant with the contents of the company safety statement, environment manual, risk assessments, aspects & impacts, legislation and Kirby procedures.
Provides advice, guidance, instruction and training in all EHS matters to management, safety representatives and employees (including where applicable to sub-contractors, suppliers and visitors to sites).
Arranges for the implementation of the EHS management system with EHS Advisors for all new and existing projects.
Reviews Monthly KPI Report for projects, EHS Advisor Site Visit Schedules, SEORs, KPIs, Discipline & Commendation, Site Inspection Reports complaints, incident actions, requests for information and recommends actions.
Ensures that a project specific EHS Plan including Risk Assessments specific to the work is drawn up and agreed prior to commencement of work.
Carries out internal audits and periodic site inspections in conjunction with Site Management and site EHS Advisor, recommends commendations, corrective actions and improvements and document findings.
Ensures that all incidents and dangerous occurrences are reported to the Business Unit Manager and Project Manager, as required.
Carries out incident investigation in conjunction with site management, establishes cause of incident or dangerous occurrence and recommends method for future avoidance.
Liaises with Statutory Authority, Main Contractor and Client when required.
Identifies, co-ordinates and provides training as required.
Attends Business Unit Meetings and reviews Incidents, KPIs, SEORs, Corrective Actions and Project EHS requirements.
Attends Quarterly combined EHS Meetings and carries out EHS meetings with EHS team.
Ensures that project meetings and co-ordination meetings are carried out on projects with EHS on the agenda.
Advises the client, Main Contractor, or others who may be affected of safety hazards on sites under their control affecting Kirby
Ensure Sub-Contractors are appointed correctly for projects, their performance is assessed, recommends commendation, corrective actions and improvements.
Issues Non-conformances, commendations and disciplinary notices both written and verbal if required or instructed to do so.
Assists with prequalification's and non-commercial submissions for tenders.
Necessary requirement of the EHS Manager
5+ Years' Experience in similar industry. Knowledge of Electrical, Mechanical and CSA preferably.
Diploma to NFQ 8 in Occupational H&S. Certificate to NFQ 6 Environmental Management. Safe Pass, (CSCS), Train the Trainer, First Aid, Training Instructor.
Internal ISO14000 and ISO45000 system auditor.
Experience with the Construction Regulations and CDM roles, with experience working with sub-contractors.
Experience with EHS Management Systems, safety schemes and tendering e.g. ISOs, Achilles, SSiPs etc.
Excellent communication skills, through presentations, reports, written and verbal.
Ability to work well within strict deadlines.
Ability to be able to prepare Audits and EHS reports, to a high standard.
Up to date with Legislation, Standards, Guidance, Advice and Compliance.
Proactive in identifying positive and negative acts, ability to follow through with realistic corrective and preventive actions.
Ability to lead and coordinate incident investigations and utilise root cause analysis.
IOSH Member or Equivalent.
Capable of working on own initiative and within teams. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare KGE (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 559240-7505), https://www.kirbygroup.com/
Bakvretsgatan 8 (visa karta
)
802 93 GÄVLE Arbetsplats
Ersbo Jobbnummer
9941663