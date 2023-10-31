Education Coordinator for a client in Oskarshamn
2023-10-31
Publiceringsdatum2023-10-31Arbetsuppgifter
In your role as the Education Coordinator, you will have a crucial responsibility in organizing and implementing an education program for Chinese industrial workshop support technicians. This comprehensive program will include workshops, classes, and mentoring sessions conducted by the local drift team. The main objective of this education program will revolve around familiarizing participants with various aspects of IWS, such as processes, tools, applications, emergency protocols, hardware repair, system patching and updates, and backup procedures.
Responsibilities:
• Ensuring Local ISEC Compliance: Ensure that all education and training offered adhere to the client's Information Security (ISEC) compliance standards
• Centralizing Information: Collaborate with local system experts to consolidate information and assess its impact on local systems
• Developing Local ISEC Handbook: Compile a comprehensive handbook, including a risk analysis, to ensure that local systems meet ISEC standards
• Creating Check-Lists: Design check-lists for production that are customized to local requirements from an ISEC perspective
• Establishing Guidelines: Develop guidelines for remote accesses, system architecture, and applications based on their respective ISEC levels
Requirements:
• Bachelor's degree in a relevant field or equivalent work experience
• Must possess strong organizational and project management skills
• Excellent communication and collaboration abilities
• Proficiency in English is essential, as this educational program will be conducted in English
Meritorious:
• Familiarity with information security and compliance standards
• Previous experience in the automotive or industrial sector
Tillträde och ansökan
Start date: 2023-12-03
End Date: 2024-12-31
Deadline: 2023-11-17
Location: Oskarshamn, hybrid
Contact person: +46 795855599
Selections and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market.
