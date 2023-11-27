EDS task leader
Description of the assignment
Task leader EDS. The task is to lead the electrical distribution system (electrical schematics, low and high voltage wiring harness including distribution boxes) development in a new platform program. The task is to lead a supplier doing the development and follow up project deliveries. Task leader is responsible to push for the right technical solutions with right cost to the right time. Both the supplier and car manufacturer are located in China, but supplier have an engineering team in Gothenburg. Task leader reports the status to project management.
Qualifications and skills required for the role
• Bachelor degree in electronics mechanics or equal.
• 3 years of project tasks in automotive or equal.
• Business English spoken and written.
• Business mindset and cost control within the task.
• Manage and lead an engineering team.
• Manage and lead project deliveries.
Personal attributes
Work independently. Transparent in communication and reporting.
IT/SW requirements (if applicable)
microsoft office is mandatory. Catia, saber and team center are meritorious.
Competence requirements for: Team Center Automotive
