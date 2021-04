Economist to world leading company in Gothenburg - Adecco Sweden AB - Bankjobb i Göteborg

Adecco Sweden AB / Bankjobb / Göteborg2021-04-08Are you experienced within finance and loan administration and ready to take the next step in you carrier? Our customer is now looking to recruit their next economistAbout the positionYou will be a part of an international team in one of the biggest companies in Sweden working in the automotive industry. The Service Representative is responsible for operational processes related to new loan and leasing agreements managing and monitoring existing loans and taking end of term actions. He/she responds to customer questions and requests either providing resolution or escalating as appropriate.Essential Functions & Accountabilities:Reviews, sign, registers and activates contractsContracts in-life managements (transfers, modifications, early termination, contract end, collateral administration etc)Books withholding tax certificatesPrepares and issues documents. Refers complicated documentation to legal departmentEnsures proper handling of documentations including tracking signatories and correct storage and checks for complianceProvides services to front office, market companies, dealer and customers, answers and resolves their inquiriesEnsures cash management / funding either deal by deal or longer termConducts customer payment allocation accurately and in a timely manner and logs tasks to produce KPI 'sMonitors and verifies customer month end reconciliations for collection allocationParticipates in quality and process improvement including projectsPerforms internal reporting and other tasks assigned by supervisorThe position as Service Representative is a recruitment and not a consultant assignment. You will be offered a permanent contract with our customer. More information about our customer in the next step of the process.QualificationsAt least 5 years of financial experienceGood knowledge of financial service products and loan administrationCustomer focused with good communication skillsExperience working in an international company is meritKnowledge of Core View is a big advantageGood level of English (oral and written)Good level of IT application skillsWe are looking for a candidate who thrives in an international and multicultural work environment. You work independently within your area of responsibility, are self-motivated with very good ability to independently manage challenges and take initiatives. You are eager to do what 's necessary to meet deadlines, take ownership to own objectives and are motivated by a high pace workload during periods.If you recognize yourself in above description and are an unpretentious team player who belongs in a business oriented workplace defined by commitment and close to laughter, if so, this a position for you to apply for!We will attribute great importance to personal suitability.Contact detailsIf you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter Jonatan Göransson at jonatan.goransson@adecco.se Welcome with your application in English!KeywordsFinance, Business Administration, Economics, Finans, Gothenburg, Göteborg, Automotive, Adecco.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidare2021-04-08Fast lönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-16Adecco Sweden AB5680074