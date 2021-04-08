Economist to world leading company in Gothenburg - Adecco Sweden AB - Bankjobb i Göteborg
Economist to world leading company in Gothenburg
Adecco Sweden AB / Bankjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-08
Visa alla bankjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Göteborg
Are you experienced within finance and loan administration and ready to take the next step in you carrier? Our customer is now looking to recruit their next economist
About the position
You will be a part of an international team in one of the biggest companies in Sweden working in the automotive industry. The Service Representative is responsible for operational processes related to new loan and leasing agreements managing and monitoring existing loans and taking end of term actions. He/she responds to customer questions and requests either providing resolution or escalating as appropriate.
Essential Functions & Accountabilities:
Reviews, sign, registers and activates contracts
Contracts in-life managements (transfers, modifications, early termination, contract end, collateral administration etc)
Books withholding tax certificates
Prepares and issues documents. Refers complicated documentation to legal department
Ensures proper handling of documentations including tracking signatories and correct storage and checks for compliance
Provides services to front office, market companies, dealer and customers, answers and resolves their inquiries
Ensures cash management / funding either deal by deal or longer term
Conducts customer payment allocation accurately and in a timely manner and logs tasks to produce KPI 's
Monitors and verifies customer month end reconciliations for collection allocation
Participates in quality and process improvement including projects
Performs internal reporting and other tasks assigned by supervisor
The position as Service Representative is a recruitment and not a consultant assignment. You will be offered a permanent contract with our customer. More information about our customer in the next step of the process.
Qualifications
At least 5 years of financial experience
Good knowledge of financial service products and loan administration
Customer focused with good communication skills
Experience working in an international company is merit
Knowledge of Core View is a big advantage
Good level of English (oral and written)
Good level of IT application skills
We are looking for a candidate who thrives in an international and multicultural work environment. You work independently within your area of responsibility, are self-motivated with very good ability to independently manage challenges and take initiatives. You are eager to do what 's necessary to meet deadlines, take ownership to own objectives and are motivated by a high pace workload during periods.
If you recognize yourself in above description and are an unpretentious team player who belongs in a business oriented workplace defined by commitment and close to laughter, if so, this a position for you to apply for!
We will attribute great importance to personal suitability.
Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter Jonatan Göransson at jonatan.goransson@adecco.se
Welcome with your application in English!
Keywords
Finance, Business Administration, Economics, Finans, Gothenburg, Göteborg, Automotive, Adecco.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-16
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Adecco Sweden AB
Jobbnummer
5680074
Adecco Sweden AB / Bankjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-08
Visa alla bankjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Göteborg
Are you experienced within finance and loan administration and ready to take the next step in you carrier? Our customer is now looking to recruit their next economist
About the position
You will be a part of an international team in one of the biggest companies in Sweden working in the automotive industry. The Service Representative is responsible for operational processes related to new loan and leasing agreements managing and monitoring existing loans and taking end of term actions. He/she responds to customer questions and requests either providing resolution or escalating as appropriate.
Essential Functions & Accountabilities:
Reviews, sign, registers and activates contracts
Contracts in-life managements (transfers, modifications, early termination, contract end, collateral administration etc)
Books withholding tax certificates
Prepares and issues documents. Refers complicated documentation to legal department
Ensures proper handling of documentations including tracking signatories and correct storage and checks for compliance
Provides services to front office, market companies, dealer and customers, answers and resolves their inquiries
Ensures cash management / funding either deal by deal or longer term
Conducts customer payment allocation accurately and in a timely manner and logs tasks to produce KPI 's
Monitors and verifies customer month end reconciliations for collection allocation
Participates in quality and process improvement including projects
Performs internal reporting and other tasks assigned by supervisor
The position as Service Representative is a recruitment and not a consultant assignment. You will be offered a permanent contract with our customer. More information about our customer in the next step of the process.
Qualifications
At least 5 years of financial experience
Good knowledge of financial service products and loan administration
Customer focused with good communication skills
Experience working in an international company is merit
Knowledge of Core View is a big advantage
Good level of English (oral and written)
Good level of IT application skills
We are looking for a candidate who thrives in an international and multicultural work environment. You work independently within your area of responsibility, are self-motivated with very good ability to independently manage challenges and take initiatives. You are eager to do what 's necessary to meet deadlines, take ownership to own objectives and are motivated by a high pace workload during periods.
If you recognize yourself in above description and are an unpretentious team player who belongs in a business oriented workplace defined by commitment and close to laughter, if so, this a position for you to apply for!
We will attribute great importance to personal suitability.
Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter Jonatan Göransson at jonatan.goransson@adecco.se
Welcome with your application in English!
Keywords
Finance, Business Administration, Economics, Finans, Gothenburg, Göteborg, Automotive, Adecco.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-16
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Adecco Sweden AB
Jobbnummer
5680074