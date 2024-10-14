E-commerce Operations Specialist
Nordic Hälsa Liv KB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2024-10-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordic Hälsa Liv KB i Göteborg
Our company is seeking to hire an E-commerce Operations Specialist.
We are a company specializing in cross-border e-commerce, dedicated to providing high-quality products to our customers in China. As our business continues to expand, we are looking for passionate and professional individuals to join our team and explore broader markets together.
Job Responsibilities:
Customer Liaison and Communication:
1. Customer Relationship Maintenance: Maintain close contact with Chinese customers through phone calls, emails, and social media channels, understand customer needs, answer inquiries, and provide professional product consultation and service suggestions.
2. Order Processing: Timely receive and process customer orders, ensure the accuracy of order information, and provide customers with updates on order status and logistics information.
On-site Procurement and Packaging:
1.Procurement Execution: Conduct on-site procurement according to customer order requirements and provide on-site video demonstrations of the products if necessary.
2. Quality Inspection: Strictly inspect the quality of procured products to ensure that each product meets the company's and customers' quality standards.
3. Packaging and Shipping: Package the products according to order requirements, ensuring that the packaging is secure and meets international logistics transportation standards, to ensure that the products are not damaged during international transit.
4. Logistics Coordination: Maintain good communication with logistics companies to ensure timely dispatch and smooth delivery of goods, track logistics status, and promptly update customers.
Requirements:
At least 3 years of experience in cross-border e-commerce and overseas shopping focused on the Chinese market. Familiar with the 1210 and 9610 models, and proficient in backend operations on Alibaba and JD platforms.
Fluent in both Chinese and English; proficiency in Swedish is a plus.
Must possess B driver's license. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-31
E-post: tianmaobeiou@163.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordic Hälsa Liv KB
Nya Tingstadsgatan 1 (visa karta
)
422 44 HISINGS BACKA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8954380