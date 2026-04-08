Dynamics 365 Customer Insights Specialist
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2026-04-08
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Jönköping
, Eksjö
, Falköping
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will step into a key position in a global organization that is strengthening its marketing platform and building a more scalable, data-driven way of working across multiple markets. The focus is Dynamics 365 Customer Insights (Marketing), where you will shape how customer data is structured, activated, and used to create consistent and effective customer engagement.
This assignment combines platform ownership with hands-on work in the system. You will help define the global setup, governance, and best practices, while also working directly with segmentation, customer journeys, campaigns, events, and feedback processes. You will collaborate with IT, CRM, sales, and other digital teams, and support local markets with expert guidance on how to use the platform in the right way.
This is a great opportunity if you enjoy influencing long-term platform direction while staying close to the practical capabilities that make marketing automation work at scale.
Job DescriptionYou will own Dynamics 365 Customer Insights (Marketing) as a global marketing platform and help shape how it is used across markets.
You will define and maintain platform setup, configuration, governance, and best practices to support scalable and consistent marketing.
You will work hands-on with customer data, segmentation, and customer journeys to enable effective activation of data in marketing activities.
You will build and improve journeys, campaigns, and always-on marketing flows, with a strong focus on triggers, personalization, automation, and audience targeting.
You will contribute to event-related communication and journeys, and support feedback processes through Customer Voice, surveys, and customer input flows.
You will guide and train local markets in how to build segments, journeys, campaigns, events, and feedback flows, while letting them own their operational execution.
You will collaborate closely with IT, CRM, sales, and digital teams to identify improvement areas and drive continuous development of the platform and its connected capabilities.
RequirementsProven hands-on experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights (Marketing).
Strong understanding of marketing automation, customer journeys, segmentation, and campaign orchestration.
Practical experience working with customer data and translating it into segments, journeys, and targeted marketing activities.
Ability to connect customer data, marketing objectives, and system capabilities in a structured and effective way.
Experience enabling triggers, personalization, automation, and audience targeting in a marketing platform.
Experience collaborating with stakeholders across IT, CRM, sales, and digital teams.
Experience working in a global, multi-market organization.
Fluent English, written and spoken.
Nice to haveExperience with Dynamics 365 Sales and/or Dynamics 365 Customer Service.
Experience with event management, event-related communication, and customer feedback flows.
Experience using Customer Voice for surveys and feedback collection.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7531437-1935604". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Huskvarna station (visa karta
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561 33 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
9843269