Dynamics 365 Customer Insights Specialist
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2026-04-17
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Jönköping
, Eksjö
, Falköping
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will take a key role in shaping and owning a global Dynamics 365 Customer Insights (Marketing) platform in an international, multi-market environment. The assignment focuses on how customer data is structured, activated, and used to enable consistent, data-driven marketing across different markets.
This is a great fit for you if you enjoy combining hands-on platform work with a broader marketing perspective. You will work close to marketing, CRM, sales, IT, and digital teams, with real influence over platform setup, governance, and ways of working. The role is especially interesting if you want to help mature a global marketing technology landscape while still staying close to the platform.
Job DescriptionYou will own Dynamics 365 Customer Insights (Marketing) as a global marketing platform and help shape its setup, configuration, governance, and best practices.
You will work hands-on with customer data, segmentation, and customer journeys to support scalable and consistent marketing activities.
You will enable effective use of triggers, personalization, automation, and audience targeting within the platform.
You will support the design and setup of campaigns, always-on marketing flows, event-related communication, and feedback processes.
You will contribute to the use of Customer Voice for surveys, feedback collection, and broader customer engagement flows.
You will guide and support local markets in building segments, journeys, campaigns, events, and feedback flows, while helping them work in a consistent way.
You will create guidelines, templates, and recommended ways of working for platform usage across markets.
You will collaborate with IT, CRM, sales, and other digital teams to improve connected capabilities and develop the wider marketing technology landscape.
You will identify improvement areas and drive continuous development of the platform and its related processes.
RequirementsProven hands-on experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights (Marketing).
Strong understanding of marketing automation, customer journeys, segmentation, and campaign orchestration.
Ability to connect customer data, marketing objectives, and system capabilities.
Experience working hands-on in the platform, including building segments and journeys and supporting campaigns.
Experience supporting event management and feedback processes within a customer engagement setup.
Experience working in a global, multi-market organization.
Fluent English, written and spoken.
Nice to haveExperience with Dynamics 365 Sales and/or Dynamics 365 Customer Service.
Experience training, guiding, and enabling users across multiple markets.
Experience developing governance, templates, and best practices for platform adoption.
Swedish language skills.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7591206-1952895". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Huskvarna station (visa karta
)
561 33 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
9861086