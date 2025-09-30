Dynamic Control Design
2025-09-30
The opportunity
Dynamic Control Design within HVDC is looking for an engineer to join the team in Ludvika, Sweden. You will be part of a team where we work together to support our customers, as well as delivering base solutions and new functionality to existing base solutions.
"For this role, we are looking for problem solvers who realizes that collaboration is key to success. If you are a driven person who enjoys taking initiatives to drive innovative solutions forward, we are looking forward to receiving your application!" - Hiring Manager Magnus Öhrström.
How You'll make an impact
Develop base solutions for the dynamic control system for HVDC
Take responsibility for the control system design throughout projects and follow the project from start to finalization
Support tenders, delivery projects, and R&D during system performance studies
Participate in verification test of the dynamic control design in the Factory System Testing and occasionally travel to site to support commissioning
Collaborate, train colleagues, and offer technical support throughout the complete delivery
Your background
University degree (M.S. or Ph.D.) in Electrical Engineering, Control Theory, or similar
A few years of industrial knowledge and experience from HVDC technology and/or within areas like system performance studies, control system, control theory, simulations
Working experience in PSCAD
To thrive in this position, you are a good team player, open-minded, and enjoy working together with people from all over the world
Good communication skills and proficient in English since you will be part of an international setting where you will get to exchange knowledge with people globally
Most important, as a person you have a passion for people and technology
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
If you think the above description sound interesting, we look forward to receiving your application. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Magnus Öhrström, magnus.x.ohrstrom@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Magnus Öhrström, magnus.x.ohrstrom@hitachienergy.com will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Tobias Nilsson, tobias.n.nilsson@hitachienergy.com
