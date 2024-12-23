DSP- processorarkitektur
Job Description: DSP Processor Architect
The Team
MediaTek is a leading global fabless semiconductor company for wireless communications and digital multimedia solutions. The company is a market leader for SoC chipsets and software for mobile phone handsets.
At MediaTek Sweden (MSE) we develop a vector DSP processor platform optimized for signal processing in wireless modems. Our technology is used in MediaTek cellular modems for 3G and LTE, in chipsets that are produced in millions every month.
MediaTek's processor architecture is continuously evolving to meet the requirements of new communication standards. This work is carried out at the Linköping office, in collaboration with teams in Taiwan and the US. In Linköping, we also implement the key components of the DSP and deliver it as a soft IP block to modem chip projects. Requirements on high clock frequency and low power mean that we must also have very good understanding of the physical implementation. We also develop tools for generating and verifying different processor configurations, as well as a simulator/debugger used to develop firmware for our processor.
The Role
We are looking for a proven DSP Processor Architect to join our architecture team. As MediaTek's successful DSP Processor Architect you will become a valuable member of this fantastic team, who are responsible for defining the long-term direction of MediaTek's DSP processor architecture.
Your job will be to identify architecture bottle necks and propose solutions for managing future processing requirements. Part of this challenging but rewarding role will be to drive architecture studies and profiling efforts both independently and in collaboration with your talented colleagues.
As the architecture work is completed in collaboration with the silicon IP team in Sweden, our compiler team based in the US and a team of modem architects based in Taiwan, the ability to communicate effectively and efficiently across various time zones and cultures is critical.
This is an excellent opportunity to work with advanced technology alongside highly skilled and motivated colleagues in a creative, international environment. At MediaTek, we embrace agile development giving you many opportunities to influence both development methodology and the type of work you take on.
Qualifications
• M.Sc. in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or equivalent education
• At least 5 years of relevant industry experience, or PhD in a relevant area
Essential Skills
• Good understanding of embedded processor architecture
• Experience from modem firmware development
• Experience from processor architecture evaluation and profiling
• Fluency in spoken and written English
Desirable Skills
• Signal processing / Telecommunication algorithms
• Telecommunications system architecture
• Compiler technology
• Chip/system bring-up and debug
• Fluency in spoken and written Mandarin is desirable
Essential Personal Qualities
• Highly motivated - able to work with minimum supervision and see projects through to completion
• Team player - able to work with colleagues effectively to complete challenging projects
• Innovative thinker
• Good communicator- able to communicate effectively across the world using a range of tools such as instant messaging and video conferences.
• Able and willing to travel if required
Location
With 150,000 inhabitants, Linköping is the fifth largest city in Sweden. It is located in the beautiful Östergötland region in the south east of Sweden, less than two hours from Stockholm. Our office is located in Mjärdevi Science Park, with a close connection to Linköping University, one of the top universities in Sweden.
High-speed train connections take you to Stockholm in 1 hour 40 minutes and to Copenhagen in 3 hours. The local airport offers direct flights to Copenhagen and Amsterdam.
About MediaTek
MediaTek is a leading semiconductor product and technology company. We look for people with great passion and work ethic, who have a broad set of technical skills who are ready to master new technologies and tackle some of industry's greatest challenges to positively impact billions, of future users. At MediaTek, our employees are revolutionizing the shape, size and capability of devices in many parts of the consumer electronics, computing, wireless and mobile industry. From feature phones and smartphones, to tablets and digital television, MediaTek employees are changing the industry one innovative product after another.
MediaTek is a global company, and we are growing rapidly. We focus on innovation and execution of excellent product solutions for our customers. As we continue to grow, we're committed to retaining an efficient, entrepreneurial feel. At MediaTek, we know that every employee makes important contributions, and that every employee is integral to our success. We provide competitive compensation packages that can be comprised of competitive salary and bonus, along with the opportunity to earn further financial bonuses and rewards. Så ansöker du
