2025-07-21


Our customer is a Swedish construction company based in Gothenburg, specializing in drywall contracting.

Location:

Gothenburg region and nearby areas within 100 km

Who we are looking for:

Drywall installer

Your responsibilities:

• drywall installation including interior partition walls, suspended ceilings, and exterior wall systems.

Requirements:

• basic knowledge of Swedish language;

• intermediate level of English language;

• experience working in the construction industry.

Your profile:

• you are motivated, adaptable, and a team player.

What the employer offers:

• full-time permanent employment with 6 months probation, start in the middle of August;

• office working hours Monday-Friday;

• work clothes and protective gear provided;

• transportation allowance and friskvårdsbidrag.

Important:

This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.

Månadslön - Fixed salary

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören, https://professionalcenter.se/

9433259

