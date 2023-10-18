Drupal Lead Architect
Investis Digital Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-10-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Investis Digital Sweden AB i Göteborg
About Investis Digital
We're a performance-driven, data-loving, creative powerhouse that's obsessed with simplifying and building connections for any company, in any industry worldwide.
Being digital first and data-driven, we specialize in helping companies and brands leverage and maximize technology to build strong, relatable, and authentic online experiences.
Our clients are mainly large, listed companies. We have 1,500 clients globally and 200 in the Nordics. In the Nordics we have offices in Gothenburg and Helsinki.
About the job
Required
Experience with both Product & Service Segments
Expertise in Drupal 8/9/10, including custom module development, theming, and configuration management.
Strong experience with Drupal Core, API's and custom implementations
Strong understanding of web standards, security best practices, and performance optimisation
Strong Experience with Composer, Drush
Proficiency in version control systems (Git), CI/CD and deployment workflows
Proficiency in PHP, MySQL, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and related technologies
Prior experience with implementing RESTful APIs, GraphQL, and other web service integration methods
Experience with front-end frameworks & related technologies (Bootstrap, Webpacks, Node, React, Vue.js)
Expertise with Drupal upgrades & migrations
Experience with Performance Optimisation and improvements
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Effective communication and collaboration abilities.
Merit
Experience with Data Migration, SOAP, Google API, Solr Integrations, Search API's
Should know Memcache, Varnish, Bigpipe
Prior experience with AWS, Acquia, Pantheon
Drupal community contributions & Drupal certifications is a plus Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-17
E-post: per.hildor@investisdigital.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Investis Digital Sweden AB
(org.nr 556601-6217)
Hälsingegatan 12 (visa karta
)
414 63 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8200041