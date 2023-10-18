Engineering Manager Growth
2023-10-18
Reel in a Great Career as an Engineering Manager at Fishbrain!
Fishing for a new career? Fishbrain, the world's largest social network for anglers, is looking for a talented and experienced Engineering Manager to join our growth team.
We're a team of passionate fishers and techies who are united in our mission to build the best fishing experience on the planet. If you're someone who swims upstream, thinks outside the box, and can drive innovations, then we want to hear from you!
What you'll be doing
Collaborate with product managers, designers, and engineers to cast a wider net and reel in new users.
Build and lead two high-performing, cross-functional teams that's always looking for new ways to bait the hook.
Coach and mentor team members to help them reach their full potential.
Hire and retain the best talent in the sea.
Work with other engineering managers and the CTO to set the strategic direction of our team and ensure that we're always swimming in the right direction.
Be accountable for the delivery of teams projects and development based on product prioritization and company goals.
Work with the teams to identify and fix any technical debt or inefficiencies.
Define and analyze tech metrics that help us measure the success of our team's work.
What we are fishing for:
Experience working with one of the following technology areas:
Mobile development (Android, iOS)
Backend development (Ruby, Go, Python)
Web development (JavaScript, TypeScript, React)
Experience leading high-performing, cross-functional software teams.
Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with stakeholder management experience.
Experience of coaching and supporting colleagues, enabling them to be their best.
Experience of successful change management and a good understanding of modern software development processes and structures.
You're smart, get stuff done, have great energy, and thrive in an agile scaleup environment.
Nice to have
Experience with product growth or user acquisition.
Experience with monetization or in-app purchases.
Experience creating and measuring growth KPIs.
Enjoy fishing or other outdoor activities.
The Harbor (Fishbrain's HQ)
Our office is based in Stockholm (Södermalm) and we have a hybrid-remote work arrangement. We prioritize in-person collaboration, which means we operate from our dog friendly offices at least two days per week.
Our Bait
We're a product-focused startup, and every individual is important. That means you get to contribute to the direction of the company and the impact we have on millions of anglers. We at Fishbrain work with the latest tech and challenge ourselves every day. We have a work culture that encourages innovation, passion and teamwork. And most importantly, we want you to enjoy coming to work every single day.
In addition, Fishbrain also offers:
30 days annual vacation
Each year you'll get 30 days vacation to use however, whenever
Wellness bonus
5000 sek annual allowance to put towards anything in the realm of health and fitness
Technology of your choice
Mac or Linux, you decide
Fishing rods in the offices
Grab one and go fishing during lunch. We have fishing guides and experts working among us that can help you catch your dream fish
Dog friendly
Feel free to bring your furry friend to the office
Commitment to sustainability
We believe in catch & release and the sustainable harvest of fish species, because when it comes to the outdoors, tomorrow matters too. Our global data set is one of the largest in the world, and we freely share it with scientific research partners in both North America and Europe to better understand our fisheries
