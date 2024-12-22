Domino's Pizza Restaurangbiträde
2024-12-22
JOB SUMMARY:
The Domino's Pizza Restaurant assistant position will empower and lead a team to deliver exceptional customer experiences. They will need to be an enthusiastic role model and promote a respectful team environment. As a passionate member, they will focus on the importance of training team members to ensure high standards of customer service, quality, and food hygiene are achieved. The Store assistant will ensure that the store runs profitably while maintaining its KPI targets.
KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
Opening or closing the store by running daily business.
To set, implement and train team members to achieve excellence in standard operating procedures, service standards whilst managing the payment systems, inventory management, Stock control and ordering systems of the store as per the brand standards set by Dominos.
Support the entire team in operations during busy times whilst maintaining to ensure the store to achieve service standards in line with the companies KPl's.
Managing all aspects of food hygiene, HACCP. Ensuring all staff adhere to the requirements and standards laid down by Dominos and the local authorities for food handlers.
Store audit - Operations Evaluation Report, have full understanding of the OERs carried out by Dominos and are able to implement and maintain the high brand standards required.
Implement marketing strategy and activities.
Upselling ensure all members are actively upselling to increase the average ticket.
Forecast, review and motivate the members to meet weekly KPI targets relating to sales, food cost, labour costs, Service times/ average delivery time etc.
Regularly review customer satisfaction. Complaints to identify any areas of improvement to maintain a high level of customer focus within the team.
2-year minimum relevant experience required in Quick Service Restaurant environment.
Fluent in the Swedish or English language.
Basic understanding of Excel.
Strong leadership and interpersonal skills.
Prepared to work under pressure in this rewarding yet physically demanding role.
The position is full-time 40 hours per week, with permanent employment that begins with a 6-month probationary period. Salary according to the Union's collective agreement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-02
