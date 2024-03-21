Documentation Engineer/Technical Writer, Tumba
2024-03-21
We are seeking a skilled Documentation Engineer/Technical Writer with a focus on IT or technology-related projects on behalf of our client located in Tumba.
About the role
You will be responsible for managing the complete customer turnover package and providing crucial support to the business by delivering high-quality and easily accessible technical information. This role involves preparing and maintaining the technical documentation package and ensure compliance, training and alignment.
The position is primarily based in the office located in Tumba, with occasional visits to the factory in Jordbro.
Your Key Responsibilities are:
Conduct quality control of all documentation to ensure compliance with rules and regulations.
Ensure that the turnover package adheres to GMP/GDocP standards.
Coordinate with factories and other stakeholders to expedite the supply of documentation.
Collaborate closely with Design/Automation/Electrical engineers, Project managers and Product supply team on a daily basis.
Cooperate with customers regarding the turnover package requirements and deliverables.
About the assignment:
During the first two weeks of June - 50%. Thereafter, full-time until April 2025.
You will be employed as a consultant through us at EdZa.
About you:
You are detail-oriented with strong communication skills. You are perseverant and adept at collaborating within a team environment.
In addition to your personal qualities, we are looking for candidates who possesses:
Experience in documentation management within the pharmaceutical or biotechnology sectors.
Proficiency in English; and knowledge of Swedish is advantageous.
Welcome with your application!
