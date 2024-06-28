Doctoral Student in Textile Technology - Microfibrillated cellulosa
2024-06-28
Creativity, knowledge, and innovation converge at the Swedish School of Textiles. Our unique lab environments and competencies relate to the majority of the textile value chain. Our close collaboration with both business and industry shapes our educational programmes and as a result, the Swedish School of Textiles is at the core of supplying the knowledge needed in the textile industry. Here, design, engineering, technology, production, business administration, and marketing meet, and that is why our textile research, textile innovation, and textile educational programmes are so strong. This makes the Swedish School of Textiles unique in Europe as well as an internationally recognised educational environment for its work towards a more sustainable textile value chain. As a doctoral student, you will be part of a group of doctoral students who conduct their studies at the Swedish School of Textiles. Students are in different stages of their studies and are part of a dynamic group of social support with a sense of belonging.
Job description
The research aims to explore the potential of extracting MFCs from locally available waste streams and to improve the recyclability and sustainability of textile materials. The doctoral student will explore MFC-based textile fibres using different textile techniques, including nonwoven. In addition, the doctoral student will explore the potential of MFC for increased functionality on textile fibres and fabrics.
There are no departmental duties planned for the doctoral student.
About the research project
With this recruitment, we are looking for a doctoral student who is interested in conducting research within the interdisciplinary research project Local Bio-Based Residual Streams with Potential Use in Textile and Fashion Industry (LBRSTex). The project is co-financed by the Sjuhärad Savings Bank Foundation. The doctoral student will collaborate with several research groups within the Swedish School of Textiles, but will be affiliated with the Advanced Textile Structures research group. The focus of the studies will be microfibrillated cellulose (MFC).
Please visit the University of Borås's website for doctoral students: Doctoral student handbook - From application to doctoral degree.
Qualifications
Employment takes place under the condition that the applicant fulfils the requirements and is accepted as a doctoral student. Admission will be with the Textiles and Fashion research school with a specialisation in textile technology.
Requirements:
• Master's degree in textile technology or equivalent. Master's degree in polymers, materials and chemistry with a textile background can be accepted.
• Proficient in oral and written English.
• Ability to take own initiative, communicative, can work independently and in a structured manner
• Ability to prioritise among tasks
Merits:
• Experience with cellulose materials and surface characterisation.
• Proficient in oral and written Swedish.
About the employment
Type of employment: Doctoral studentship employment is conducted in accordance with the regulations outlined in Chapter 5 of the Higher Education Ordinance.
Employment rate: 100%
Start date: September 2024 or as agreed upon
Position location: Borås, Sweden
Registration number: PA2024/108
Contact
For more information about the research area, contact Associate Professor Junchun Yu (junchun.yu@hb.se
).
For information about the doctoral education, please contact Director of Studies Maria Persson (maria.persson@hb.se
).
For further employment-related information, please contact Head of Department Niina Hernández (niina.hernandez@hb.se
).
Trade union representatives can be reached via the university switchboard, +46 (0)33-435 40 00.
Application
You can apply for the position via our website by clicking on "Apply." For more information on how to apply, please visit the Information for applicants webpage.
Write clearly in your application which position you are applying for and include the applicable reference number. A complete application should include the following electronic documents:
• Cover page/personal letter with brief reason for your application where the position applied for is stated.
• CV (overview list of education and work experience in chronological order) with reference contact information
• Portfolio
• Degree project (independent work).
• Copies of relevant degree certificates substantiating how you meet the requirements for the position
• Copy of passport/ID document
• Proof of completion of English 6 or equivalent
For information on how to meet the requirement for English, please visit the webpage English language requirements (external link).
For applicants with a foreign degree
If an applicant's degree is from a higher education institution outside Sweden, or which has not been verified by a Swedish authority before, it is important that to attach the diploma and grades in order to facilitate assessment.
After the application deadline, no additions can be made electronically.
If you are an active student (spring 2024) and have not received your degree certificate from your Master's programme, you must:
In addition to the requested application documents (excluding degree certificates), attach the following documents: Documentation showing graded courses within the Master's programme.
Title of the degree project, abstract and the supervisor's name and contact information, (email, phone) Grades for passed degree project
Please submit your application by midnight 31st july (CET, Central European Time).
Other
The University of Borås provides good work conditions and benefits. Our modern campus is located in the city centre with good access to public transport. It offers good commuting opportunities. Working for sustainable societal development throughout our operations and working to promote diversity, equality, and accessibility are a given at the University of Borås.
