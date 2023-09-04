Doctoral student in computer science
Högskolan i Halmstad / Högskolejobb / Halmstad Visa alla högskolejobb i Halmstad
2023-09-04
, Laholm
, Båstad
, Falkenberg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Högskolan i Halmstad i Halmstad
Work at a University where different perspectives meet!
Halmstad University adds value, drives innovation and prepares people and society for the future.
Since the beginning in 1983, innovation and collaboration with society have characterised the University's education and research. The research is internationally reputable and is largely conducted in a multidisciplinary manner within the University's two focus areas: Health Innovation and Smart Cities and Communities. The University has a wide range of education with many popular study programmes. The campus is modern and well-equipped, and is situated close to both public transportation and the city center.
More information about working at Halmstad University: https://hh.se/english/about-the-university/vacant-positions.html
The School of Information Technology
Halmstad University consists of four interdisciplinary Schools and the current position is located at the School of Information Technology (ITE). ITE is a multicultural school with around 130 employees from 20 different countries. It is a strong research and education environment, with focus on smart technology and its applications. Students and researchers are working with everything from AI and information driven care to autonomous vehicles, embedded systems, social robotics and digital design. ITE offers education on all levels, from undergraduate to PhD education, plus education for professional. Research is conducted within aware intelligent systems, smart electronic systems, cyber physical systems and digital service innovation. These four areas constitute the four technology areas of ITE. An innovation centre for information driven care called Leap for Life is connected to ITE, as well as a collaboration arena for electronic development, Electronics Centre in Halmstad (ECH).
More information about the School of Information Technology: https://hh.se/ite-en
Description
The student will focus on developing new methods in static analysis to achieve verifiable energy efficiency of software written in Java, following the topic of our new project on Static Analysis of Energy Usage in Software funded by ELLIIT (https://elliit.se/).
The concrete context of this work is program logic and symbolic execution-based verification of software. Thus the core work comprises the development of corresponding extensions to design-by-contract style annotation languages and the program logic (reasoning engine) itself, as well as evaluating the project results using suitable case studies. Further objectives of the project include developing supplementary static software analysis techniques based on declarative program analysis and profiling the corresponding execution environment to collect the necessary energy-use data for the development and validation of the theoretical parts of the project.
The PhD student is expected to undertake independent research and publish results at suitable venues, such as peer-reviewed journals and international conferences. Any necessary implementation work to extend the software verification and validation tools is also expected from the student.
This PhD position is full-time and available from August 1st 2023 (or as soon as possible). It is fully funded for five years to a PhD degree (extended yearly, subject to satisfactory progress of the PhD study). The selected PhD student will be responsible for conducting research within the project and for participating in the required PhD course activities. The employment also includes teaching responsibilities corresponding to a maximum of 20% of full-time. The PhD student will work in an environment of international researchers with diverse backgrounds.
Qualifications
The candidate must hold at least a Master's degree in Computer Science, alternatively Computer Engineering, or an equivalent subject. Strong merit is if the candidate has passed courses in advanced mathematics (including logics), advanced programming, and ideally courses related to program analysis, program verification and/or validation.
From the candidate we expect:
- to have strong analytical skills,
- to be technically skilled in programming,
- to have experience or background in logics, formal reasoning, and program analysis,
- to be strongly motivated, show and justify strong interest in the topic described above,
- the ability to work both independently and in a small cross-university team formed with Lund University,
- to be highly proficient in the verbal and written use of English (depending on the candidate's profile, a certificate may be required).
Only persons who are being admitted, or already have been admitted, to doctoral studies at an institution of higher education may be appointed as doctoral students. (The Higher Education Ordinance Chapter 5, § 3). The student's ability to benefit from doctoral studies will be taken into account when we make the appointment. (The Higher Education Ordinance Chapter 5, § 5).
Salary
PhD students are employees of the University and paid a salary according to a uniform salary scale, adjusted in relation to the progress in education.
The position includes studies up to a doctoral degree and is annually extended in accordance with the Higher Education Ordinance Chapter 5, §7. The total employment period is four years but may be extended to a maximum of five years if the student performs 20% teaching or other tasks within the university.
Application
Applications should be sent via Halmstad University's recruitment system Varbi (see link on this page). https://www.hh.se/english/about-the-university/work-with-us/how-to-apply.html
General Information
We value the qualities that diversity and gender balance bring to our organisation. We therefore welcome applicants with different backgrounds, gender, functionality and, not least, life experience.
You can read more about Halmstad University at https://hh.se/english/discover/discoverhalmstaduniversity.9285.html
Information for International Applicants
Choosing a career in a foreign country is a big step. Thus, to give you a general idea what we have to offer in terms of benefits and life in general for you and your family/spouse/partner please visit: https://www.hh.se/english/about-the-university/vacant-positions/international-staff-support.html Ersättning
Monthly salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2023/121". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Högskolan i Halmstad
(org.nr 202100-3203) Arbetsplats
Halmstad University, School of Information Technology Kontakt
Pererik Andreasson +46729773591 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Högskolan i Halmstad Jobbnummer
8084537