Doctoral student in Computer Science
2023-06-16
Örebro University and the School of Science and Technology are looking for up to two doctoral students for the doctoral programme in Computer Science, concluding with a doctoral degree. The PhD student will be affiliated with the research Centre for Applied Autonomous Sensor Systems (AASS, oru.se/aass), which carries out multi-disciplinary research at the intersection of robotics, machine learning, artificial intelligence and computer vision.
Start date: Autumn 2023.
Project description
The focus of the project is machine learning and artificial intelligence for computer vision and/or robotic perception. The project is part of the Wallenberg AI, Autonomous Systems and Software Program (WASP), Sweden's largest ever individual research program, and a major national initiative for strategic basic research, education and faculty recruitment. The vision of WASP is excellent research and competence in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and software for the benefit of Swedish industry. For more information about the research and other activities conducted within WASP please visit: http://wasp-sweden.org/.
The PhD students will belong to the graduate school within WASP, which is dedicated to provide the skills needed to analyze, develop, and contribute to the interdisciplinary area of AI, autonomous systems and software. The curriculum provides the foundations, perspectives, and state-of-the-art knowledge in the different disciplines taught by leading researchers in the field. Through an ambitious program with research visits, partner universities, and visiting lecturers, the graduate school actively supports forming a strong multi-disciplinary and international professional network between PhD-students, researchers and industry. For more information on the graduate program within WASP, read more at https://wasp-sweden.org/graduate-school/.
The successful candidate should have a strong background in computer science or a related subject and show independent problem solving and critical analytical abilities. Furthermore, the candidate should have good interpersonal and cooperative skills. Fluent spoken and written command of English is essential, while knowledge of Swedish is not necessary. Having courses, a thesis or publications in digital image processing, computer vision, machine learning, artificial intelligence, or robotic perception, is a merit.
The programme, doctoral studentship, entry requirements and selection
To see the job advertisement in its entirety visit https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/
Information
For more information about the programme and the doctoral studentship, contact Dr. Stephanie Lowry, e-mail: stephanie.lowry@oru.se
, Prof. Amy Loutfi, e-mail: amy.loutfi@oru.se
, or Prof. Lars Karlsson, +46 19303355, e-mail: lars.karlsson@oru.se
.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterised by openness, trust and respect. We value the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application to the programme and for the doctoral studentship
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
• The form Application for/decision on admission to research studies
• CV
• Certificate on completed higher education courses and study programmes, and if applicable a degree certificate
• Original certificates for both bachelor's degree and master's degree
• Official transcripts regarding both bachelor's degree and master's degree
• If the documents above are in any other language than Swedish, English, Norwegian, or Danish, please also attach official translations to Swedish/English of all transcripts and degree certificates.
• Degree project/independent project
• Copies of relevant course/degree certificates and references verifying eligibility and criteria met
• Description of research interests - detailing the field of research you are interested in, including, if applicable, theoretical and methodological approaches (2-5 pages).
As a main rule, application documents and attachments are to be written in Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, or English. Certificates and documents in other languages verifying your qualifications and experience must be translated by an authorised translator to Swedish or English. A list of authorised translators can be obtained from Kammarkollegiet (the Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agency), www.kammarkollegiet.se/engelska/start.
When you apply for admission, you automatically also apply for a doctoral studentship.
More information for applicants will be found on our career site: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/applicants-and-external-experts/
The application deadline is 2023-08-15. We look forward to receiving your application!
As we have already made our choices in terms of external collaboration partners and marketing efforts for this recruitment process, we decline any contact with recruitment agencies and advertisers.
