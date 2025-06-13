Doctoral student in architecture
Doctoral student in architecture with a focus on qualities, values and reuse in housing renovation
How can housing renovation practices create inclusive and well-designed living environments that also improve resource efficiency and support material reuse?
We are seeking a highly motivated individual interested in pursuing a PhD focused on exploring the complex relationship between housing renovation, efforts to reduce climate impact through increased repair and reuse, and the development of long-term sustainable, durable, resilient, and inclusive living environments.
Project overview
This PhD project investigates how environmental, social, cultural and economic interests can be aligned in housing renovation. The aim is to identify ways to bring together the shared goals of property owners, society and tenants - where reuse and resource efficiency in renovation can harmonize with the preservation of cultural and historical values, and contribute to accessible, high-quality housing.
The project will apply qualitative and participatory methods such as focus groups, interviews and workshops. A pilot study will be conducted to test and evaluate a participatory intervention addressing values, qualities and reuse opportunities in housing renovation.
Research environment
The project is carried out by an interdisciplinary team at Chalmers Department of Architecture and Civil Engineering, in collaboration with Gothenburg University and key stakeholders such as housing owners and the Swedish Tenants' Association.
The supervisors represent expertise in:
• Sustainable architectural design, building transformation and renovation (Prof. Paula Femenías, Chalmers)
• Sociology with focus on environmental and social sustainability (Assoc. Prof. Martine Buser. Chalmers)
• Sustainability, valuation, and public participation in renovation (Senior Lecturer Elena Bogdanova, University of Gothenburg)
The doctoral student will be based at the Division of Building Design and within the research area Architectural Design, Dwelling and Values. The division focuses on sustainability, circularity, sufficiency and value creation in architectural design. It also hosts two research centers:
• Center for Healthcare Architecture (CVA)
• Center for Housing Architecture (CBA)
Your profile
We welcome applicants with a Master's degree in architecture or equivalent education, such as building conservation or social sciences with experience related to housing, architecture, or renovation.
Required qualifications:
• A master's level degree in a relevant field (a 4-year bachelor's degree can also be accepted for international applicants)
• Strong communication skills in English, both written and spoken
Meritorious experience:
• Knowledge and/or experience of sustainable renovation or circular economy
• Interest in cultural and architectural history
• Ability to independently manage a project
• Experience of qualitative and/or participatory methods
• Skills in scientific writing
Main responsibilities
As a doctoral student, your responsibilities will include:
• Participation in the Architecture Graduate School at Chalmers and the national research school ResArc https://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/ace/education/research-education/
• Conducting independent research and publishing in academic journals
• Presenting your research at international conferences
• Collaborating with stakeholders and sharing findings with practitioners in housing, renovation, and the built environment
• Optionally, teaching at undergraduate level or performing other departmental duties (up to 20% of working time)
Contract terrms
The position is limited to four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position up to five years.
What we offer
•
• As a PhD student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence.
Discover more
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
How to apply
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 30 August, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Paula Femenias, +46 31-7722458paula.femenias@chalmers.se Ersättning
