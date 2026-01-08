Dishwasher / Cleaner (Kitchen Porter) - Amore Fantasia, Helsingborg
Your Role
You'll be an important part of the daily flow in the restaurant, making sure the kitchen and back-of-house areas stay clean, organised, and ready for service.
Responsibilities
Washing dishes, glasses, and kitchen equipment
Keeping the dish area clean, organised, and running smoothly
Cleaning routines in kitchen/back-of-house (floors, surfaces, bins, etc.)
Supporting the kitchen team with basic prep/stock tasks when needed
Following hygiene and food safety routines
We're Looking For Someone Who
Is dependable, punctual, and hardworking
Works fast and stays calm under pressure
Has a great attitude and is a team player
Pays attention to cleanliness and detail
Experience is a plus, but not required (we can train the right person)
What We Offer
A friendly team with good energy
A stable role in a busy, well-loved restaurant
Fair pay and a structured work routine
Opportunities to grow within the team
Location: Amore Fantasia, Helsingborg Hours: Evening and weekend shifts (schedule agreed together)
