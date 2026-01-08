Dishwasher / Cleaner (Kitchen Porter) - Amore Fantasia, Helsingborg

Amore Fantasia Helsingborg AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Helsingborg
2026-01-08


Your Role
You'll be an important part of the daily flow in the restaurant, making sure the kitchen and back-of-house areas stay clean, organised, and ready for service.
Responsibilities
Washing dishes, glasses, and kitchen equipment

Keeping the dish area clean, organised, and running smoothly

Cleaning routines in kitchen/back-of-house (floors, surfaces, bins, etc.)

Supporting the kitchen team with basic prep/stock tasks when needed

Following hygiene and food safety routines

We're Looking For Someone Who
Is dependable, punctual, and hardworking

Works fast and stays calm under pressure

Has a great attitude and is a team player

Pays attention to cleanliness and detail

Experience is a plus, but not required (we can train the right person)

What We Offer
A friendly team with good energy

A stable role in a busy, well-loved restaurant

Fair pay and a structured work routine

Opportunities to grow within the team

Location: Amore Fantasia, Helsingborg Hours: Evening and weekend shifts (schedule agreed together)

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-07
Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Amore Fantasia Helsingborg AB (org.nr 559451-2583), https://amorefantasia-1743500586.teamtailor.com
Norra Storgatan 1 (visa karta)
252 20  HELSINGBORG

Arbetsplats
Amore Fantasia

Jobbnummer
9673506

