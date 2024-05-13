Dishwasher
2024-05-13
About Clarion Hotel: Clarion Hotel® is not just a hotel chain; it's an immersive experience that combines Scandinavian hospitality with a touch of premium. Our team members are not merely employees; they are an integral part of the Clarion experience. We pride ourselves on delivering on personality, passion, and we always strive for perfection. Join us in shaping the future of hospitality!
Clarion Hotel® is part of Strawberry.
Do you want to work in Nothern Europe's most creative and expansive hotel?
Are you a person who enjoys challenges and strive to be unique? We firmly belive that great tallent can come from anywhere. We are never average, are you?
At Clarion hotel Sundsvall, we are a lovely group who together offer a spectacular and elegant hotel right next to the Selångersån in the middle of Sundsvall's city centre. Here you find a pool on the roof, restaurant, bar, large conference rooms and 270 cozy rooms that give you the feeling of coming home.
We are looking for you who thrive in a familiar and positiv environment and who can spread joy and energy to both colleagues and guest every day!
Right now we are looking for a Dishwasher. As a dishwasher, you are an important part of creating a unique experience for the restaurant's guests. Therefore, we believe that you are responsible, like to work at a fast pace, have the courage to dare to ask questions, take your own initiative and always keep track of the situation. You are driven by good collaboration between you and your colleagues and have the insight to take full ownership not only of your area, but of the guest's overall experience. Always and every time!
The position involves work during the day, evening and weekends. Do you like to challenge and be challenged? Then maybe you are the one we are looking for.
The position includes tasks such as:
• Take care of dishes & dishware, local areas and be a team player in the house.
• Transport inventory to the correct unit.
• Handle garbage disposal.
• Some furnishing of our surfaces.
• Upon employment, a complete job description with mandate and expectations is presented.
The employment is extra if needed.
At Clarion, we work with a reinforcing feedback culture to help and uplift each other, all the while with the goal of delivering a personal and passionate service that should lead to a good result.
Are you as curious about us as we are about you and want to be part of creating a world-class arena for meetings between people, companies and cultures?
Apply before the application deadline.
Do you want to know more about Clarion Hotel Sundsvall? Follow us on Social Media for exciting updates until the opening!
Clarion Hotel, together with the hotel chains Quality Hotel, Collection Hotel and Comfort Hotel, is part of Strawberry with over 200 hotels in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark and the Baltics. We run a multi-branding organization with Room For All and great development opportunities.
