Do you want to play a key role in driving Health & Safety (H&S) initiatives across the Nordics and internationally? Are you passionate about leading culture change, ensuring compliance, and shaping strategic H&S programs? Join our team as Director Staff Functions H&S Nordics, where you will have a significant impact on our health and safety landscape within Vattenfall.
Work tasks
As the Director Staff Functions H&S Nordics, you will lead H&S initiatives in Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, as well as act as a Single Point of Contact (SPOC) for Corporate Staff Functions (SF) internationally. Reporting to the Vice President of Health & Safety, you will become a key member of the Global H&S Management Team. This role involves managing a Swedish H&S team while working closely with international stakeholders across all Business Areas and Staff Functions.
Key Responsibilities
- Leadership and Team Management: - Lead a team of H&S specialists, including Health Services in Sweden.
- Drive culture change towards achieving World Class Health & Safety.
- Strategic Initiatives: - Develop and implement H&S strategies, plans, KPIs, and standards tailored for Staff Functions internationally.
- Support Center of Excellence in international projects and initiatives.
- Country-Level H&S Management: - Represent H&S in Swedish work environment fora.
- Handle country-specific H&S requirements, including networks, legal systems, and mandatory training.
- Health Services Oversight: - Ensure compliance with legal requirements for health support in Sweden, such as reintegration programs and medical examinations.
- Maintain and oversee contracts with health suppliers.
- Compliance and Reporting: - Ensure alignment with ISO 45001 standards for H&S management systems in Staff Functions.
- Proactively monitor, report, and advise on H&S compliance and legislative changes across the region.
Qvalifications
We value both technical expertise and strong interpersonal skills. You are a skilled communicator who listens actively, builds credibility, and inspires trust. With a structured approach and a proactive mindset, you thrive in a dynamic, international environment and are committed to driving results.
- Education and Experience: - A relevant Master's degree.
- Background as an H&S engineer or specialist with broad experience in health matters both nationally and internationally.
- Proven track record as an international manager, including experience implementing strategic initiatives and improvements.
- Skills: - Strong stakeholder management skills, including unions, workers' councils, and line managers.
- Highly structured and proactive in approach.
- Fluency in English and Swedish.
Conditions
Geographical Scope
- Primary Responsibility: Sweden, Denmark, and Finland.
- SPOC for Staff Functions: Covering employees in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Poland, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, France, and the UK.
- Location - This role is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
Join our customer in making a difference in Health & Safety! Apply now to contribute to a safer, healthier work environment across global operations.
