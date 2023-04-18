Director, Portfolio Management (flexible within Europe)
2023-04-18
Are you eager to shape the future of our industry together with us? At Seco Tools, we're now looking for an experienced Director of Portfolio Management to join us. We welcome you to a people company in the machining business - characterized by a genuine interest in our customers' success, an inclusive family spirit and personal commitment.
About the job
In this position, your main responsibility is to lead the Portfolio Management department and coordinate that all portfolio projects are in line with the goals of Product Management and R&D. Along with this, you direct, evaluate and develop program and project managers to ensure that all projects relating to the programs are delivered within defined scope, quality, time and cost requirements. You're responsible for ensuring that overall ongoing portfolio projects are relevant, up-to-date, and delivered on time - ensuring prioritization of projects with stakeholders according to relevant measurement criteria. You develop and adopt our organization's project management methodology and guarantee alignment between Product Leads on goals, roadmaps, and ways of working.
In addition, you drive common product-related projects, manage forums such as Strategic Development Council, Research and Development Council and Gate Decision Board, as well as own the Strategic Planning Process and Tactical Planning Process. Following up and analyzing the portfolio and projects are also essential tasks in this role. To guarantee that everything aligns with the organization's strategy and goals, you define and develop project management best practices and processes. Lastly, you ensure that our company's core values are embedded within the portfolio management team, and you lead by example.
The location is flexible within Europe, and you report to the Vice President of Product Offer and Innovation. This role requires some travel depending on where you're located, especially to our headquarters in Fagersta, Sweden.
Your profile
We're looking for an experienced leader with skills in stakeholder, project and portfolio management. Your experience is backed up by a university degree in a relevant field of studies or by equivalent extensive work experience. It's advantageous if you have a project management certificate. Acting in a global environment calls for fluency in both verbal and written English.
As your background is essential, we're equally interested in your soft skills! You have structure, organizational and analytical capabilities, as well as excellent collaboration skills. You're driven, independent and eager to explore new solutions and you genuinely know how to prioritize and make things happen - and don't hesitate to think outside the box.
Our Seco culture
Seco employees across the globe share our family spirit, along with a passion for our customers and a personal commitment to ensure success in everything we do. For us, it's also clear that our diversities form an amazing foundation for achieving great results. Visit our LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us and our products further.
Application
Send your application no later than May 9, 2023. Read more about us and apply at secotools.com (Job ID: R0053631).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Mia Bökmark, Vice President Product Offer & Innovation, mia.bokmark@secotools.com
Union contacts - Sweden
Monica Andersson, Unionen, +46 (0)76 136 78 29
Mijana Miskovic, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 984 97 37
Benny Christiansen, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 523 50 60
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 26 14 44.
Recruitment Specialist
Jessica Hill Holm
At Seco Tools we develop and offer advanced products & solutions that make metal cutting easier. We work together with our customers to identify and implement the best solutions for their needs. The corporate culture empowers employees through shared values: Passion for our customers, Family Spirit, Personal commitment. Seco Tools has a presence in more than 75 countries and employs about 4000 people. Så ansöker du
