Director Packaging Communications
AB Tetra Pak / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Lund Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Lund
2026-04-22
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
Job Summary
This role bridges the innovative work of two key business units: Packaging Solutions and Development & Technology. We produce 180 billion packages each year and understand that different food and beverages have diverse customer requirements, and packaging must be appealing for consumers and retailers, be environmentally sustainable, and also optimised for global distribution challenges. Whether it's innovating the packaging solution for the newest plant-based drink, to extending shelf life, using certified recycled materials, or further developing renewable materials, this role needs to communicate all of this and more!
The position is based in Lund, Sweden and reports to the Vice President Global Customer Communications. For further details of the posting, visit our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
What you will do
Work closely with Communications Director Integrated Solutions and Services responsible for Processing, Solutions & Equipment and Services communications, across all relevant channels to ensure consistent messaging and maximum business impact, and Communications Director Digital responsible for enhancing lead generation, strengthening global brand equity, and delivering high-impact, data-informed visitor experiences that drive business growth and deliver customer and visitor value.
Plan and implement activities for product, solution, services, and category initiatives in partnership with the Packaging and Market Communications teams
Create and implement integrated communications plans to support strategic objectives.
Plans should include:
Measurable related communication goals with business impact that includes
Internal stakeholder engagement
Creation of relevant messages to engage target audiences
Selection and implementation of relevant channels and materials to deliver messages to defined target audiences via an omni-channel approach
Project management including clear status reporting to business partners
Utilisation of relevant Global Communications tools, processes, templates and guidelines (including creation of new ones where needed and continual improvement of existing ones as required)
Produce effective, joined up communications.
Create and implement integrated communications plans to support the strategy and achieve the business goals. Plans should include:
Measurable related communication goals
Definition of internal and external target audiences, including their profile needs
Creation of relevant messages to engage target audiences
Project management with status reporting to business partners
Budget creation, monitoring and control for all activities
Utilisation of relevant Group Communications tools, processes, templates and guidelines
Development of sales tool kits to support front line staff and measurement of their success (KPIs)
Selection and implementation of relevant channels to deliver messages to defined target audiences
Engaging employees via internal communication channels with relevant portfolio messaging before publishing externally to reach customers
Organise photo and video shootings as necessary for communications materials
Manage news pipeline, working effectively with Editorial Communications Manager, product management, product marketing, and other business units as applicable
Develop and oversee launch programs
Increase the visibility of customers' global references across all media channels
Ensure communication programs are using "best in class" content for e-communication tools (social media, internet, videos, GEO, SEO, etc)
Create, monitor and control the relevant communication development and activation budget, including effective management of external suppliers
Lead and collaborate with agencies to develop plans and materials
We believe you have
Extensive experience (10+ years) spanning marketing, communications and portfolio roles, with the ability to translate complex business needs into integrated value-driven solutions.
Experience in an international cross-functional environment and relevant working areas
Outstanding message development, writing and presentation skills
Stakeholder engagement and alliance building expertise
Track record in successfully collaborating with cross-functional and cross-country teams
Documented experience from developing and executing communications plans, ideally for technology, innovations and solutions portfolio, with measurable impact
University degree; preferably in Communications, Journalism, or Business Administration
High proficiency in English
The ideal candidate will possess excellent communication skills (including both written and spoken English); an instinct for news; and the ability to identify opportunities to raise Tetra Pak's global packaging profile. They will have a strong understanding about all aspects of communications and be able to build strong relationships across the business to produce best-practice communications. They will use all forms of public relations to build, maintain and manage the awareness and reputation of Tetra Pak's packaging solutions and innovations as the leading supplier of advanced food production systems.
As an individual, you possess self-drive, an open mind, and creativity. You excel at handling challenging situations, demonstrating a structured approach to tasks. Your project management skills are outstanding, and you pay meticulous attention to detail. You effectively prioritise and adapt when urgency arises. Additionally, you excel in communication, collaboration, and stakeholder management, with a keen understanding of business strategy and business impact.
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 3 May 2026.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Alexis Pearcey.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Barbara Amato at Barbara.Amato@tetrapak.com
A background check may be performed on the final candidate as part of the recruitment process.
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9869230