Director of Operations (Product Development & Commercial Execution)
2026-03-07
About Layr Technologies AB
Layr is a Swedish technology company focused on developing premium consumer electronics through strategic licensing and commercial partnerships. The company operates at the intersection of product innovation, industrial design, and global distribution.
Role Overview
We are seeking a Director of Operations with strong experience in product development, supplier coordination, and commercial execution to lead operational activities from product development through market launch. This role combines operational leadership, cross-functional coordination, and hands-on execution.
Key Responsibilities
• Oversee end-to-end product development lifecycle
• Coordinate with manufacturers and international suppliers
• Manage production planning and fulfillment logistics
• Lead operational readiness for crowdfunding and retail launch
• Collaborate with licensing and commercial partners
• Support pricing, margin analysis, and cost optimization
• Develop and implement operational processes and reporting structures
• Ensure timely execution of product launches
Required Qualifications
• Proven experience in operations management, product development, or supply chain coordination
• Experience working with manufacturers and international suppliers
• Strong understanding of product commercialization and launch processes
• Experience managing cross-functional teams or external partners
• Strong analytical and financial planning skills
• Ability to operate in a fast-paced startup environment
Compensation
Salary in accordance with experience or Swedish employment standards
