Director of Events, World Water Week & Prizes
2023-11-09
We are looking for a Director of Events for World Water Week & Prizes with an innovative approach to combining the hybrid and on-site components of an extraordinary annual global event. You will co-lead the World Water Week department together with the Director of External Relations, ensuring a successful development and delivery of World Water Week & Prizes.
As Director of Events, you will use your strategic and operational abilities to deliver with mastery. You will use your experience of organizing large scale events to implement improvements while boosting the attendance experience. Additionally, you will build relationships - both internally and externally - to enhance the experience of World Water Week. You will report to the Executive Director and be part of the Senior Management team of SIWI.
World Water Week is the leading conference on global water, championing cooperation across sectors and national boundaries. It is a hybrid event yearly hosting 15,000 participants online and 2,000 participants on-site in Stockholm from over 180 countries around the world. Over five days, the event offers over 300 different types of sessions, exhibitions, plenary sessions, prize ceremonies and social events. During the World Water Week, SIWI awards the prestigious Stockholm Water Prize. We also empower young people to solve water issues through the international competition Stockholm Junior Water Prize.
About SIWI
The Stockholm International Water Institute, SIWI, is a not-for-profit institute and works globally to change how water is understood, valued and managed. Through our work, we contribute to poverty reduction, climate resilience, healthy ecosystems, and more prosperous and inclusive societies. Improving water governance is fundamental to achieving the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development. See more www.siwi.org
(http://www.siwi.org)
SIWI's office is in a brand-new office space on Hammarbybacken in Stockholm. We work according to a hybrid work model approx. 2-3 days at the office.
Main responsibilities:
• Lead staff and build high-performance teams, fostering collaboration.
• Co-lead departmental progress together with Director of External Relations
• Drive senior management responsibilities for event and SIWI success.
• Cultivate relationships with stakeholders, partners, and vendors.
• Implement innovative event technologies and enhance attendee experience.
• Analyze event metrics for data-driven improvements.
• Develop the event for financial sustainability and global leadership.
• Strategically plan and execute World Water Week & Prizes in line with organizational goals.
• Oversee on-site and online event delivery
• Enhance World Water Week's ties with sustainability and development events.
Required skills and experience:
• Bachelor's degree in relevant field.
• 10+ years of professional experience, including 5 years in senior management.
• Proven track record in in-person, virtual, and hybrid event planning.
• Expertise in concept and business development, project management.
• Proficient in budgeting and financial oversight.
• Highly motivated, resourceful, and results driven.
• Exceptional customer service and problem-solving abilities.
• Strong communication and organizational skills.
• Adaptable in team-oriented, hybrid work settings.
• Prior experience in development cooperation, water/sustainability is a plus.
• Fluent in English. Ability to communicate in Swedish is an advantage.
Other qualifications:
Prior knowledge or understanding of the international landscape or water and climate, especially in relation to conferences, is a strong asset.
• Prior experience of working within a non-for-profit organization.
• Leadership experience in an international setting.
We are receiving applications on an ongoing basis so please submit your application as soon as possible, however no later than December 3rd.
For more information about the position, please contact:
Ulrika Oldenmark, Head of HR, ulrika.oldenmark@siwi.org
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-03
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stft Stockholm International Water Institute
, https://siwi.org
Stockholm International Water Institute
Ulrika Oldenmark ulrika.oldenmark@siwi.org
8253044