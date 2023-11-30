Director of AI Experience (739430)
2023-11-30
About this opportunity
Are you looking for the fast-paced, innovative environment of a start-up backed by the resources and capabilities of a global technology leader like Ericsson?
We are looking for the Head of the Director of AI experience to join the Digital Center Leadership team. The Digital Center is a key enabler of the end-to-end digital transformation of Ericsson, providing talents, governance, advisory and ways of working to strategic programs such as RAN (Radio Access Networks), Cloud Native or the hiring journeys.
The Director of AI experience is responsible for identifying, designing the experience and integration flow, and securing the delivery of AI use-cases all along the end-to-end target journeys and processes.
Are you passionate about AI with a proven track record of accomplishment of applying Machine Learning, Optimization, Gen AI technology... in a tangible way in synthesis organizations? You have a track record at finding relevant trade-offs, work around and solutions to generate value, demonstrating existing data assets and platforms? You exhibit strong problem-solving capabilities and a result-oriented demeanor? If yes, then this position is for you!
What you will do
Assessing Artificial Intelligence potential to re-invent the Ericsson ways of working, and future proof the wanted position of each end-to-end transformation.
Working hand in hand with Service Designers and transformation teams to define how the AI use case with supply to the end-to-end flow and will be exposed in a seamless way to the end-users.
For prioritized use cases, driving the pre-study defining objectives, target AI solution and integration flow, implementation time plan, and resources needed. This needs to be done in close collaboration with IT teams that will be responsible for the execution of the use case.
Supervising execution of the use case to remove roadblocks, and securing we deliver high quality outputs in alignment with objectives and time plan.
You will bring
Demonstrable experience with several AI technologies such as Machine Learning, Optimization, Generative AI, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing.
Proven experience at applying a consulting type approach to identify most relevant use cases and technologies to solve a given business problem.
A hands on experience at implementing AI use cases, leading multi-functional teams to put latest AI insights in the hands of the end users.
Demonstrate exceptional problem-solving ability with logical reasoning, creative thinking, and the ability to be pragmatic, finding the most efficient way to deliver value through scalable solutions.
An entrepreneurial and experimental attitude, eager to drive innovation through trial and error.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining our team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Primary location for this role: Kista, Sweden.
If you have any questions, you can contact recruiter Aleksandra Rusa-Warda aleksandra.rusa-warda@ericsson.com
.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer
