Director - Practice Sales
2025-03-12
Job Description:
• Ability to rollup the sleeves to work with Customer, Partners and internal teams to bring the customer vision to a winning solution
- Collaborate with customers in understanding business objective, work with various teams in orchestrating objective into solution response.
- Ensure alignment of systems with business objectives, lead strategic decision-making for IT transformation initiatives.
- Ability to design & architect IT solutions alongside customer teams
- Conduct requirement gathering analysis and workshops, develop pre-sales solutions and perform technical assessments.
- Provide technical leadership along with strong negotiation skills in multi-party environment.
- Monitor and manage timelines, deliverables and stakeholder communication.
Essential:
- Must have 10+ years of experience working in Tier-1 GSI's
- Have experience & expertise in Cloud, Infrastructure, End User Computing, Cyber Security transformations, migrations and business transformation programs.
- Experience working with global teams and ability to drive the required customer outcome
Role and responsibilities:
The individual will play a pivotal role in driving the success of our Cloud Infrastructure Services portfolio across the target customer base. Being a hybrid role of hunting and farming, this role requires a blend of technical expertise and strong sales acumen to help customers understand, implement, and optimize their cloud infrastructure solutions. The individual will work closely with the industry sales team, solution architects (onshore and offshore), and customers to identify their specific infrastructure needs and deliver tailored solutions. Individual will be responsible to ensure that customers receive the right cloud infrastructure services that meet their technical and business requirements.
Lead and manage business development strategy in the geography for CIS.
Drive focus on revenue growth, account retention and customer satisfaction.
Develop, manage, and leverage relationships in existing clients and accounts.
Drive and manage delivery led growth across the portfolio.
Develop partnerships and necessary ecosystem to grow the portfolio
Sales Ability/Competencies/Knowledge
Proven track record of consistently growing revenues YoY.
Key connects in designated accounts.
Played a similar role in a similar or larger IT Services firm.
Understanding the broader business context in which clients operate.
Key KRAs
Revenue growth in assigned portfolio each fiscal year.
Total contract value booking in assigned portfolio each fiscal year.
Maintaining profitability target in the assigned portfolio.
New logo acquisitions in growth portfolio each fiscal year.
Contribute to three (3) thought leadership publications / speaker sessions each fiscal year.
Domain/Industry Expertise (Must have industry experience)
Priority for candidates who understand the following industries: M&E, RCG, HLS.
Open to candidates from other industries as long as they demonstrate deep understanding of Cloud and Infrastructure Services.
Technology Understanding/ Appreciation
Cloud (IaaS and PaaS) - Strategy, Migration and Operations
Private and Hybrid cloud setup and operations
End User Services including Digital workplace and Service Desk
Software Defined Infra Operations
Other specific attributes
Have a Point of View (POV) on the future for each service area in CIS.
Ability to think through logically and build an approach to solve specific needs.
Positive energy through optimistic conversations
Demonstrate understanding of industry and impact of our services.
Financial acumen for various deal constructs.
