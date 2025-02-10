Digital Project Engineer - Energy Management
ABB AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2025-02-10
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
Perform technical study, Simulation, and implementation of ABB energy management system for Sites, charging infrastructure and decentralized smart energy systems.
Implementation of energy optimization objectives related to, peak shaving, Intra-Day & day ahead optimization, minimizing CO2 emissions, & reduction of energy costs.
Dashboard implementation using Graphana, or Power BI to present reports, forecasts, and related optimization functions.
Integrate the EMS with real time interfaces like Modbus TCP, OPC-UA, OCPP for data collection from smart energy systems.
Interface with other IT systems/Platforms using APIs's (REST API's, Node Red) to collect plant schedules, trading data etc.
Work in agile project execution in close cooperation with customers & internal stakeholders.
Qualifications for the role
A Bachelor or Master 's degree in Energy management or Computer Science while the important thing being that you have a genuine interest in technology and a strong drive to learn and deliver Energy management systems.
Experience and/or academic Knowledge in Energy optimization principles.
Its advantageous if you had worked in data extraction, integration & processing using JSON or Node RED API's.
Knowhow in building models using ex. Dymola or OpenModelica is seen positive.
Knowledge in principles of energy cost reduction, production schedules is advantageous.
Good knowledge of Swedish and English, both oral and writing skills, is a prerequisite.
Few years of experience in energy industry based Smart & distributed energy systems and/or district heating is valued, but we place emphasis on your personality: quick learning, self-reliance & accountability.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Krishna Kumar, +4621 34 30 78 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11, Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Irma Leijon +46 724 612 314.
We look forward to receiving your application. Please note that selection will be done on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the last day of application.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903)
Ängsgärdsgatan 6 (visa karta
)
721 30 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Ängsgärdet Jobbnummer
9154356