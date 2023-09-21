Digital Product Owner (DPO) for Produce Implementation CVA
Do you like communication and enjoy working together with others? Do you also like to be in the center and play a key-role in our daily delivery? If yes, this role might be your next adventure!
Role description
What are the responsibilities of a Digital Product Owner? Well, let's try to dig into that!
As Digital Product owner (DPO) for Produce Implementation You are leading the daily work of a Stable team. The team is a highly skilled team of Solution Engineers and Business Analysts.
The work is performed in close collaboration with our Stakeholders at the Volvo Trucks factories, Digital Product Manager's (DPM), Digital Product Area Owners (DPAO) and the Stable team. The IT-solutions developed within Produce & Maintain in Skövde are utilized by CVA factories around the world, are our focus. We deliver our competences for these IT-solutions to fulfil Business needs.
The delivery consists of One-time activities in Prioritized Projects and smaller assignments, but also Run-time activities. As DPO Your mission is to understand the different Product's roadmaps and how we contribute to these. Your focus is to handle stakeholder requests, to make sure that they are transferred to the team backlog, prioritized according to One Rhythm, and delivered by the stable team according to agreements and KPI's as Quality, time, and cost.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for someone who has a passion for understanding the needs of the customer and getting the details right. Teamwork is a great part of our daily work - therefore You should be a team player and appreciate an open environment for discussions and dialogue. As person you are analytical, structured and communicative.
You should have an agile mindset and feel a strong commitment in delivering with high quality.
We especially welcome female applicants, since we do want to be an even more diverse group than we are today!
Key Responsibilities as DPO
Clarify team purpose, strategy and business priorities.
Manage the team backlog.
Order and ensure that the backlog is visible, transparent, and understood.
Perform financial follow up for committed deliveries for the stable team.
Manage dependencies and collaborate with other teams and business partners .
Secure that SLAs are established and fulfilled end to end for any solutions managed by the team.
Manage lifecycle management and support of digital products and solutions in team scope.
Secure that team regularly collects feedback on implemented work.
Contribute on digital product roadmap and capacity planning.
Responsible for team and culture development to secure proper capacity and capability for its delivery.
Qualifications
University degree or equivalent, preferably within the IT domain.
Functional leadership experience is an advantage.
Experience in Project Management is highly valued.
Experience and knowledge gained from working at Volvo, in applications and/or people leadership roles.
Excellent communication skills, experience on cross-functional collaboration.
Change management skills, experience from transformation Projects or equivalent, being able to lead people to both perform and transform.
Advocate a learning mindset, being able to inspire team to grow.
For further information, please contact:
Hiring manager - Christer Sandström, Digital Product Area Owner - Produce&Maintain Implementation, phone +46 728 623 117
HR Business partner: Sam Vive, +46 739 026 795
Union representatives
Akademikerna - Michael Hallgren, phone +46 739 026 189
Unionen - Oskar Feretti, phone +46 31 308 77 33
