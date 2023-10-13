Digital Product Owner - Event streaming capability
Volvo Business Services AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-10-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Digital Product Manager - Event streaming Platform
At Volvo Group Digital & IT, we have a clear ambition to enable value creation at scale for the presence and future of Volvo Group. With a new product centric operating model and digital technologies, we will produce digital offerings that are profitable, scalable, and differentiated. With Volvo Group Digital & IT, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals, who learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead. We have a very important role to play in reaching the Volvo Group ambitions for 2030. Do you want to be part of our transformation journey towards becoming the digital capability of the Group? The time is now.
I'm digital product manager responsible for event streaming platform and capabilities to the whole Volvo Group. Currently team is establishing this emerging technology in Volvo. The event streaming capability will enable real time data distribution throughout the whole data and integration landscape. This capability is crucial for providing immediate business value and enable exciting new services and products. Streaming platform is based and build on open source technology (Kafka) and Volvo Group looks to develop federated development environment with strong development community to create all the features around the platform.
My mission is to help design the product roadmap and turn it into working deliverables in my team backlog, aligned with the overall strategy and product vision. Design and evangelize platform strategy.
You will be responsible for event streaming which allows real-time ingestion, transfer and processing of data to meet faster business demand at Volvo Group. You will clarify team purpose and business priorities.
Responsibility
Manage and ensure that the team backlog is visible, transparent, and understood.
Secure that the product is developed and maintain in compliance within given architecture, security guidelines, and product strategy until decommissioning.
Manage dependencies and collaborate with other teams and business partners, as needed.
Build and manage stakeholder relationships.
Who are you?
We are looking for a natural leader that displays energy and passion for real time data processing and modern integrations that help establish new dynamic data infrastructure layer. You ideally have solid experience from leading people in the Data Integration (Event Streaming or API/Messaging) domain. Adding to this you have the technical knowledge to describe and define the possibilities and benefits of event driven architecture and Cloud services. You have a university degree in a relevant field as a backbone to your knowledge.
You always put the consumer in focus and are curious to understand the needs of the business to be able to provide the best fit for each business area. You always have an ear with your stakeholders and believe in the power of collaboration. Working in a global context is something that comes naturally to you.
Ahmad Nawaz, Digital Product Area Manager Event Streaming and Messaging, Group Digital & IT
Therese Envall, HRBP, Group Digital & IT
Union representatives:
Akademikerna - Therese Koggdal, +46 470 387855
Unionen - Lajla Dahlsjö, +46 31 3224575
Ledarna - Ulrika Holmberg, +46 31 3225071
The location for the position is Sweden.
We are happy to get your application.
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
8188809